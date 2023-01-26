‘The last several packages I’ve ordered have had that sticker on it’: Former Amazon worker shares how to tell if you received returned package

A former Amazon worker has gone viral on TikTok for sharing how customers can tell if they’ve received a resold package from the corporate giant.

TikTok user Caytee (@lilbitofevrythng) uploaded the video on Jan. 26. It garnered over 87,000 views within 24 hours.

In the video, Caytee showed viewers an item wrapped in gray packaging.

“Tip one I’ve learned working at Amazon: if you get an item with this LPN sticker,” she said, pointing at the LPN sticker at the bottom corner of the package, “it’s been bought and returned to Amazon and has been resold to you.”

“Any time you have this LPN sticker on the item or the package, you’re the second owner,” Caytee concluded.

In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences receiving resold Amazon packages.

“Yesterday I got a packaged I looked at the product you could tell it was used and I just looked at the box and yes it has a LPN sticker,” one viewer shared.

“The last several packages I’ve ordered have had that sticker on it. I’m about done with Amazon between selling used items as new & 10 day shipping,” a second wrote.

“Just bought a Lego set on Amazon. It has this sticker and also a big scratch on the box, like someone gouged it with a knife when opening the box,” another commented.

Some viewers found Caytee’s tip less helpful and criticized the TikToker for sharing it. One asked Caytee if customers should just “throw-away” reused items, while another stated that it was obvious Amazon resells items.

Though it may not be evident to everyone that Amazon resells items, the company is transparent about the fact that they do. According to its website, “Returned items are put through a detailed inspection process, and if the product meets our high-quality standards, the item is tagged as ‘new’ and is re-listed for sale. Most returned products meet this bar and are put back on our digital shelves for other customers. If a product doesn’t meet our standards for ‘new’ goods, it will go through further inspection and, depending on its condition, could be resold as used through Amazon Warehouse, sold to liquidators, returned to the supplier, or donated to charity.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Caytee via TikTok comment and Amazon via press email.