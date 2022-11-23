We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: TikTokers calling out the latest scammy ad to look out for, a DoorDash horror story with a happy ending, a look at how Airbnb owners in Ukraine are struggling to stay afloat, and a viral video about a relatable work experience.

Next up, we have our weekly “Now Streaming” column from Michelle.

P.S. — Stay tuned for the newsletter tomorrow where we’ll be giving away our latest seasonal shirt. 👀

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In addition to dupe headphones and questionable hoodies, there’s yet another scammy TikTok ad to look out for: a bucket of candy.

➤ READ MORE

In a viral video, a woman praised a restaurant owner who remade her order and delivered it after her DoorDash driver allegedly ghosted her.

➤ READ MORE

Bookings are still scant.

➤ READ MORE

Immediately, commenters chimed in with their own similar stories.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

Lindsay Lohan enters Netflix’s holiday cinematic universe

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥡 Would you complain about getting too much Chinese food?

🦴 A TikToker is going viral for claiming that acne medication turned their bones black.

🥪 Panera Bread is getting called out for serving a very underwhelming meal—including underfilled salad dressing and an expensive half-a-sandwich.

🍊 Squeeze yourself a fresh start to the day with the best orange juicers on the market.*

🔋 A woman’s response to a call for ridiculous things that creators on TikTok have had to explain to people has viewers questioning how an adult can go so long without knowing that computers must be charged.

🌐 Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

💵 Dollar General has come under fire numerous times in the past year for the state of its stores.

🥝 Have you signed up for Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter, yet?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A 7-Eleven worker posted a viral clip delineating what happens to employees when they don’t ask a customer for an identification when purchasing alcohol or cigarettes.

According to the TikToker’s video, he received a “red card” from a woman who was attempting to buy beer. He claims it functions as a penalty system for workers.