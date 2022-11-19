‘EVERY DOLLAR GENERAL!!!’: Customer mocks state of her Dollar General store

Dollar General has come under fire numerous times in the past year for the state of its stores.

Earlier in the month, an employee went viral after pleading with management for help with his store, which was overflowing with stock. In May, another Dollar General story made waves across the internet after a user filmed a location that seemed to only have one employee in charge of the entire store.

Now, another Dollar General video on the same topic has rekindled discussion about the chain.

In a video with over 268,000 views, TikTok user Alexis (@__mesmerizeyou) documents her attempts to make her way through the aisles of the store. Many are too full to navigate.

In the comments section, many users noted that they had experienced something similar at their own Dollar General locations.

“EVERY DOLLAR GENERAL WORLD WIDE!!!” wrote one user.

“And here I’m thinking it’s only in my neighborhood,” stated another.

“So that’s just the company standard and not just poor management,” shared a third.

“Reasons why I don’t go,” offered a fourth. “Like why y’all got the whole inventory out.”

Other commenters offered reasons as to why Dollar General stores look the way they do.

“As someone who’s worked at 2 of them – it’s not always an issue of lack of employees, it’s a lack of hours that the manager is able to give employees,” claimed a commenter.

“From experience it’s because it’ll be the one worker that basically does everything in the store and cashier at the same time,” alleged a second.

“I work at [Family Dollar] and it be like this. They bring too much stuff that it can’t fit on shelves so they leave it there,” said a further TikToker.

While the stores may be chaotic, it does not appear to be affecting the company’s bottom line.

“Net sales increased 9.0% to $9.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021,” detailed Business Wire in August of this year. “The Company reported net income of $678.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.4% compared to $637.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.”

