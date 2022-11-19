‘We had record breaking profits this year!!! But nothing for you’: Worker mocks bosses who make you sit through a 45 minute ‘town hall meeting’ just to tell you they’re not giving raises this year

A recent video posted to TikTok by user Kayla (@corporatecanadian) has sparked debate on the platform.

In a clip with over 319,000 views, Kayla comments upon the perceived trend of bosses hosting long “town hall meetings,” only to conclude the meeting with news that employees won’t be getting raises.

“If that’s the punchline you need to lead with it,” she wrote in the caption.

Immediately, commenters chimed in with their own similar stories.

“We got a last minute 5pm Town hall last Friday just so we could hear that they didn’t know who was getting fired…yet,” claimed a user.

“Ooof my last job deciding no bonuses after a record fiscal year and raises at 2% after taking the 8% inflation ‘into consideration,’” alleged another.

“We got told to ‘tighten our belts and bring a sack lunch’ while they got a rather large raise and bonus,” offered a third.

“Had an executive log onto all staff meeting from a beach side resort,” recalled a fourth. “We currently had a PTO freeze due to understaffing.”

Other users shared their methods for dealing with these meetings.

“I have it on in the background while I clean,” said a commenter.

“I legit tell my coworkers give me the cliff notes version,” stated a second.

Many users expressed frustration with the idea that CEOs and higher-ups were getting raises and bonuses while the average worker’s wage barely moved.

There is some evidence to support this.

“The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1% last year, to a median $14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar,” notes CBS News.

In contrast, the same data showed that the wage increase seen by private sector workers over the same time period was just 4.4%.

Still, meetings like these have their bright sides, however small they may be.

As one user put it, “Better than layoffs.”

