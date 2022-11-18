woman pointing to small white container on table caption 'It says max 60 selections. That means 60 pieces. Just saying make sure you read the print. Thats how they get ya. I wont make that mistake again' (l) CandyPlanet sponsored advertisement on TikTok caption 'BAMBOOZLED BY A TIK TOK ADVERTISEMENT' '4 reasons why you NEED This Candy Bucket' (c) woman greenscreen TikTok over CandyPlanet website holding small container of candy caption 'Tik tok candy store bamboozled me. Don't buy from Candy Planet' (r)

@imurlasthope/TikTok @imurlasthope/TikTok @imurlasthope/TikTok

‘I have been bamboozled’: TikTokers call out Candy Planet ‘bucket’ scam

The ad showed a 'giant-*ss bucket of candy.'

Audra Schroeder 

IRL

Posted on Nov 18, 2022   Updated on Nov 18, 2022, 1:23 pm CST

In addition to dupe headphones and questionable hoodies, there’s yet another scammy TikTok ad to look out for: a bucket of candy.

As detailed in a series of vireal TikTok videos by user Hope (@imurlasthope), an ad for Candy Planet has been circulating on the app, teasing a “candy bucket” for $51, featuring a variety of gummy candies. The way the “bucket” is framed in the ad, it does look pretty big. But when Hope finally received the candy, she says the container looked more like a frozen yogurt cup.

“I could have gotten this amount of candy from the dollar store for two dollars,” she says.

@imurlasthope #candyplanet wtf bro step up dawg I’m ready to fight #bamboozled ♬ original sound – 🌸Hope🌸
@imurlasthope Replying to @poisonivy079 #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #bamboozled #candyplanet ♬ original sound – 🌸Hope🌸

Other TikTokers have posted similar videos, stating that they thought they would be getting the advertised bucket, but they received something much smaller that was often half-filled.

@wicked.witch.of.then DON’T BUY FROM @Candy Planet ♬ original sound – KayR

There also seems to be some confusion about weight and sizing. Another TikToker went through the Candy Planet website terms of service, showing the fine print that appears to absolve the brand of having to do returns or sell what they’re actually advertising. The Candy Planet TikTok account is gone as of Friday morning, but the website is still live and advertising a “jumbo bucket.” The Daily Dot reached out to Candy Planet for comment via email.

@0___.urmom.___0 pls don’t waste $50 😭 #candyplanet #bamboozled #foryou ♬ original sound – Your Moms Wet Dream

In another video, Hope says the candy was just “mediocre” and definitely not worth $50. The Daily Dot reached out to Hope for comment via email.

*First Published: Nov 18, 2022, 1:22 pm CST

