Maine shooting suspect liked posts pushing fears of trans mass shooting panic from far-right figures

The X account of accused Maine mass shooter Robert Card showed a deep interest in the political beliefs espoused by prominent conservatives such as ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr.

Card is said to have opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in the city of Lewiston on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of 18 people as well as 13 injuries. Card thus far has not been apprehended by authorities and his whereabouts remain unknown. He is currently considered a “person of interest” by police.

A 40-year-old trained firearms instructor, Card, according to media reports, recently complained about “hearing voices” and had even threatened to shoot up an Army base where he served as a reservist. Card was also placed in a mental health facility for two weeks last summer.

Now, Card’s X account, which was removed after the shooting, sheds light on the suspected shooter’s political beliefs.

Examination of Card’s likes on X show support for high-profile individuals such as platform owner Elon Musk, internet personality Catturd, and conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, among others.

Card was found to have liked a post from Trump Jr. in March that stated: “Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullsh** on our kids?”

That same month, Card similarly liked a post from Carlson in which he described the “trans movement” as the “natural enemy” of Christianity.

A post from D’Souza in which he sarcastically called for banning cars instead of assault weapons was also liked by Card.

It remains unclear who removed Card’s account.

Card was also found to have frequently liked tweets from Musk. He appears to have joined the site in November 2022, when Musk took over.

Card, who is currently the subject of a multi-agency manhunt, is considered armed and dangerous.