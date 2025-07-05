“I fear for my kids when I drop them off at school”: Flavor Flav pens op-ed urging the U.S. government to ban firearms

The fight for stricter gun laws will always remain at the forefront of protecting one’s safety, and rapper Flavor Flav is doing just that.

Flavor Flav is a renowned rapper known for being the founding member of the rap group Public Enemy, which is perhaps best recognized for their hits “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe the Hype”.

He also furthered his popularity by appearing in some of the most talked-about reality shows, including his own show Flavor of Love. Outside of his braggadocious lifestyle and status as a hip-hop pioneer, Flavor Flav has made it his mission to stand true to his political views.

Flavor Flav has always been political

Since Public Enemy is known for their politically charged music, Flavor Flav has been known to speak his mind about the United States’ political climate outside of lyrical form, although it has been met with some controversy.

During the 2020 presidential election, Flavor Flav got into a dispute with his groupmate Chuck D over performing at a Bernie Sanders rally. During this time, he was fired from the group due to what was believed to he his refusal to endorse Sanders as president. However, this was proven false and urged people not to use his group’s name as a false narrative.

Outside the controversy, Flavor Flav has made a positive impact on the community throughout his career. In 2024, he signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the USA Water Polo teams. He has made financial contributions to the women’s water polo program, boosted the visibility of the water polo sport, and even helped pay rent for US Olympian Veronica Fraley.

He also championed Olympian Jordan Chiles after her medal was retracted.

Recently, Public Enemy released a new song called “March Madness”. Using a title that is most known for the basketball tournaments set in the month of March, the group switched the narrative to focus on the heartbreaking reality of gun violence, political corruption, and the concern of children’s safety.

Flavor Flav’s op-ed is drawing all eyes on him

In an op-ed published in Newsweek, Flavor Flav expresses how America is built on fear and violence, and notes that these two factors sum up the nature of firearm abuse.

“To us, March Madness is not about the left or the right of politics – it’s about the need to unify, as human beings, to say what is right and what is wrong,” Flavor Flav writes. “I fear for my kids when I drop them off at school. Our schools aren’t safe and our kids aren’t safe. This is because gun laws are weak.”

Flavor Flav also touched upon how school shootings are becoming normalized, and the government failing to take action on making sure that schools are secured. He writes,

Right now, it’s too easy for kids to grab their parents’ guns. They are motivated by fear of being disliked, fear of not being accepted, fear of being made fun of. It makes them feel powerless. Some choose to take their power back and show up those peers. This happens so often, we have started to become numb to it as a society. It’s barely in the news if it’s less than a handful of people who were killed, and then the news cycle moves onto something else… The hits just keep on coming…

School shootings are normalized. The lack of gun laws has created a violence epidemic here in the United States that is nowhere else in the world. This is domestic errorism.

I’ve grown up. I had to take responsibility for myself, my actions and my career. I got sober. And I see the world with more clarity. I got a whole new team. No more guns for Flav. The only thing I’m carrying now is the conversation.

The song “March Madness” furthers the debate on gun laws. It expands on how a broken system refuses to acknowledge the many lives that have been taken away by a fatal weapon.

Social media reactions show support

After the group’s release of their song and Flavor Flav’s op-ed, many social media users took to TikTok to showcase their support for the duo’s advocacy against gun violence.

“THIS IS NEEDED RIGHT NOW,” one person writes.

Another person says, “I love y’all for this.”

A third person exclaims, “Forever, we fight the power!”

You can read Flavor Flav’s entire op-ed at Newsweek.

