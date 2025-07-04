Despite being one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, Rachel Zegler has no qualms about sharing her views on social issues.

Featured Video

During the live-action Snow White press tour, for instance, she emphasized the importance of feminism in this adaptation, arguing that the OG Snow White movie was “extremely dated” and didn’t present the Disney princess with enough agency.

She’s also been outspoken about the Israel/Palestine conflict, making her support for Palestine no secret.

Piers Morgan loves Rachel Zegler in Evita

Piers Morgan is equally outspoken, but on the other end of the spectrum. The proud right-winger spends most of his time criticizing “wokeness” on X or on his own YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Advertisement

He’s previously targeted women for having such views, and now, it looks like Zegler is next on his list.

In a post on X, he was initially complimentary of Zegler’s starring role in the West End production of Evita.

WOW! 🔥🔥🔥

That was unbelievable.

The best night at the theatre I’ve ever had, watching one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen. Congrats ⁦@rachelzegler⁩ – you were sensational as Eva Peron.

And congrats ⁦@OfficialALW⁩ – you’ve got another smash hit. #Evita pic.twitter.com/Bn9ZgEcnR8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2025

He went so far as to say it was “one of the greatest performances [he’s] ever seen.”

Advertisement

Further reflection inspires a second tweet

He followed this up with a second post aimed directly at Rachel. He begins, “As I discovered last night at the #Evita premiere, you are a staggeringly talented performer. Truly, brilliant.”



Then, the tweet takes a turn: “So, take my advice and park all the divisive woke preaching nonsense and let your talent do the talking. You’ll thank me if you do.”

We don’t know what caused the response, which could have been a simple result of Googling Zegler after the performance or even checking his social media replies. Still, a nearly 12-hour gap between updates leaves one wondering who or what caused the change.

Memo to ⁦@rachelzegler⁩ : As I discovered last night at the #Evita premiere, you are a staggeringly talented performer. Truly, brilliant. So, take my advice and park all the divisive woke preaching nonsense and let your talent do the talking. You’ll thank me if you do. pic.twitter.com/HwEOhd43ok — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

In response to this post, X users are divided. Some users agreed with Morgan, with one writing: “Talent speaks for itself, love—ditch the nonsense and just keep singing. That’s what people want to see.”

Others felt that Zegler was a lost cause, with another X user saying that she has “zero chance of redemption.”

But the majority of comments were in support of Rachel, with a further user vowing that they will “never ever fall for a misogynistic smear campaign.”

Zegler is yet to respond to Morgan.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.