‘Loch Ness Noncer’: Royal family slammed for spending time with Prince Andrew after security email leak

Thanks to a leak to the Sun last week, details emerged from an email between the U.K.’s former home secretary and King Charles’ private secretary that discusses restoring Prince Andrew’s state-funded security detail.

In the email, Priti Patel, a member of the British Parliament who was home secretary from 2019 to 2022, suggests to Clive Alderton that restoring Prince Andrew’s £3 million per year state security detail “could be something to consider.”

Since the leak, Andrew has been photographed going to church with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the internet has been slamming the heirs to the throne for associating with Andrew after the allegations of sexual assault against him.

Andrew lost the state-funded security detail in January 2022 when he was stripped of some of his titles by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of a settlement in a civil case. In the case, a woman named Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s highest profile accusers, said Andrew was one of the men to whom the billionaire pedophile Epstein had trafficked her.

“Amazing how Will & Katy will accept Andrew in their Midst, but wont allow His own Brother Harry & Meghan his sister-in-law to be in his company to talk to each other, but he’ll mix with a suspected Paedophile,” commented user @Tallan2 on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

British X users called out the idea that Andrew should have his security paid for by taxpayers as well as a recent pay increase for the king approved in July.

“A 45% pay increase for next to useless ventriloquist dummy King Charles,security for his disgusting brother Prince Andrew, but no money for proper wage increases for nurses and other hard working people. This country hasn’t gone to the dogs,it’s gone to the sewer!” @Matthew82069336 said.

“I see Prince Andrew is trending again,” posted @sheikh_haidarm above a meme calling Andrew the “Loch Ness Noncer.”

“Nonce” is a British slang word for pedophile, and one of Andrew’s titles makes him the earl of the region in the U.K. where the legend of the Loch Ness Monster comes from.

Oh



I see Prince Andrew is trending again pic.twitter.com/QpjMpjr4d5 — Sheikh Haidar (@sheikh_haidar) August 25, 2023

On TikTok, William and Kate were called out for spending time with Andrew despite the allegations against him, which he has always denied.

“It’s not even a week since royal embarrassment #princewilliam declined attending the British Women’s World Cup in Australia, we find his ass frolicking around with #PrinceAndrew heading to church,” posted @4373fashionlaneofficial in a video on TikTok showing a photo of Andrew and Kate Middleton going to church together in Scotland.

“It’s another bold choice,” @typicalmilllennial commented on the video. “His own daughters won’t even be seen with him.”

Andrew was also invited to the Balmoral Castle for a private one-year commemoration of the queen’s death. It was his first time to the estate since he’d retired as a public member of the royal family in 2019 after an ill-fated TV interview in which he tried justifying his associations with Epstein.

According to the Sun, Patel sent the email to Charles’ secretary after she talked with Mark Gallagher, a public relations professional close to Andrew.

After the news was leaked, Patel reportedly apologized to Charles, saying that it was “disappointing that this correspondence has been leaked into the public domain and I apologise to His Majesty for the embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused.”