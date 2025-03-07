Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



The deep state just can’t let a Kennedy live.



Decades after allegedly killing his father and uncle, shadowy government figures are coming for Robert F. Kennedy Jr .



But this time, they have an aim even bigger than just plain old assassination.



Character assassination.



Since winning re-election, President Donald Trump has stocked his cabinet with warriors ready to do battle against the entrenched evil powers in our government and capitalist society. Kash Patel at the FBI, Pam Bondi at the DOJ; Elon Musk everywhere .



And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Health and Human Services, where he was finally going to break the stranglehold that Big Pharma and Big Ag have on our society.



But just a month in, the deep state got to him.



Or did they?



In an op-ed on Fox News this weekend, as a measles outbreak rages, RFK Jr. very tepidly endorsed the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine as one of several ways to stay healthy (he also cited a nutritious diet).



“All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”



How could RFK Jr, a staunch anti-vaxxer , even allude to getting a shot that he knows is wrong?



Because, as one conspiratorial blog post put it: “Nobody said draining the swamp would be easy.”

Measles outbreak sparks RFK Jr. Deep State conspiracy

It starts in West Texas, where a measles outbreak began spreading in late January, with over 150 confirmed cases in the state.



What happened in late January? I think you know Trump took office.



Writing about the worsening outbreak, one Truth Social poster said: “Dont be surprised if it turns out it is the deep state that are probably the ones infecting them. These people are evil.”



“MSM is announcing that a measles resurgence has come upon the US,” added another. “What first comes to mind is how much our newly-appointed, compassionate, honorable, and proved trustworthy Robert Kennedy Jr. …is despised by these lying, narrative-controlling, deep state actor embedded, billionaire financed and controlled platforms.”



“How did RFK Jr turn completely 360 degrees? Did Big Pharma and the Deep State get to him?” wrote a Gab user.



That right. RFK Jr. and his plot to heal America, needed to be ended. Jabs. We need more jabs, they said.



But while the deep state… certainly knows how to end a Kennedy if it wants, instead, they needed him to grovel at the altar of vaccines.



It’s a perfectly sinister plot. If Kennedy were gone, Trump could just appoint another anti-vaxer to HHS. No, they need to break Kennedy.



“You didn’t think it would be that easy, did you?” asked an article on the blog Flopping Aces, titled “RFK Jr.’s Sudden Vaccine U-Turn – Deep State at Work?”

RFK Jr.’s deep state checkmate

In a hyperbolic article, the author painted a picture of RFK going to war with Health and Human Services. The deep state throwing everything at Kennedy to sink Trump’s surging, second-term moment.



At a time when RFK was under fire for canceling an influenza vaccine seminar and a top official quit the agency, a child died from the outbreak.



Or did they?



“The cumulative media pressure on Kennedy was enormous … He was vulnerable to attack— and so the Deep State struck.”



Maybe the kid passed, maybe it was a ploy. But the result was what the deep state wanted, Kennedy keeling over. America pricked with evil (live-saving) vaccines.



Checkmate.



Or maybe, this man whose family the deep state has been after for decades knew just how to fight back, sacrificing one of his core beliefs to keep the movement going.



“Chess sometimes requires sacrificing a piece. On Sunday, Kennedy may have strategically sacrificed a pawnish op-ed, a strategic compromise to quell the swelling counterattack.”



In the wake of the op-ed, the MAHA base was furious at his about face. But maybe Kennedy, willingly let the deep state destroy his hard-earned reputation (and… possibly let some people get a vaccine that may save their lives or kill them who is to say) as part of the long game.



“After all, a pawn’s sacrifice can set up a series of moves to reach a decisive checkmate and end the game … We must wait and see how this particular gambit pays off.”



As for if any of this will end the measles outbreak well, that part seems less important to the MAHA crowd.

