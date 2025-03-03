MAHA furious at ‘total fraud’ RFK Jr. after he backs measles vaccine amid outbreak

Supporters of President Donald Trump are up in arms after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) endorsed the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

In an op-ed for Fox News, RFK Jr., Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, said that the vaccine provides “community immunity” amid a deadly measles outbreak in Texas.

“Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons,” the article stated.

Although RFK Jr. downplayed the effectiveness of the vaccine by suggesting that a nutritious diet is the “best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses,” even a lukewarm endorsement was seen as a betrayal by his anti-vaccine fan base.

“RFK Jr. is pushing the toxic MMR vaccine for the so-called ‘measles outbreak,’ despite previously stating it causes autism (it does),” one anti-vaccine X user said. “He and ‘MAHA’ are complete frauds.”

Statistics released by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Friday indicate that at least 146 measles cases have been detected in the state since late January. The majority of those infected are unvaccinated, including a boy in the city of Lubbock who died last week.

“MASK OFF moment for RFK Jr.,” another anti-vaccine X user named The Patriot Voice said. “Telling people to get the MMR vaccine due to a measles ‘outbreak’ in Texas. So much for ‘MAHA.’ Yikes!”

Opponents of RFK Jr. and his decades-long promotion of debunked anti-vaccine conspiracy theories also chimed in, arguing that the op-ed didn’t go far enough in promoting the MMR shot.

“While this improves on RFK Jr.’s past rhetoric, this stops short of ‘urging people to get the measles vaccine’ (as some are rhapsodically framing it) and not once in this piece does he reassure parents that the MMR is safe—certainly safer than the measles,” X user Dr. Michelle Au argued.

While this improves on RFK Jr’s past rhetoric, this stops short of “urging people to get the measles vaccine” (as some are rhapsodically framing it) and not once in this piece does he reassure parents that the MMR is safe—certainly safer than the measles.https://t.co/DKiRvcgd6Y pic.twitter.com/Oc9uXlU0Qx — Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) March 3, 2025

Not all vaccine skeptics viewed RFK Jr.’s remarks as apocalyptic, however. Some attempted to cast a positive light on the op-ed.

“I read the measles and MMR vaccine statement by RFK Jr.,” a user with the handle @stopvaccinating wrote. “Though unfortunate that the vaccine is being recommended, what also was mentioned is that it should be a parent’s choice (end vax mandates), and that nutrients and raising healthy children is also an option. Baby steps.”

RFK Jr.’s apparent attempt to placate both sides of the issue looks to be failing.

Given it does not unequivocally, and falsely, compare all vaccines to poison, it’s drawing backlash from his base of anti-vaxxers.

But as his op-ed still dabbles in anti-science claims regarding the efficacy of vaccines, it is causing those outside of conspiratorial circles to push back as well.

