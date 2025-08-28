“Hurt and betrayed”: Fans share their fury online as New York Times paywalls free mini-crossword

For years, the New York Times Mini Crossword has been the quick brain boost people squeezed in before work, on the subway, or right before bed.
But as of Thursday, that daily ritual now requires a subscription.
In a statement shared with The Hill, the Times defended the move, pointing out that it offers 10 different puzzles under its Games section. That includes hits like Wordle, Connections, Strands, and Sudoku—most of which remain free for now.
The company framed the change as part of its broader “subscription strategy,” saying it wants to see which puzzle formats can add the most value for paying readers.
The shift comes as the outlet continues to push hard into digital subscriptions. Earlier this month, executives announced the Times had gained almost 250,000 new subscribers in the second quarter of 2025 alone, with hopes of reaching 15 million by year’s end.
Games, it seems, are central to making that happen.
Fans aren’t having it
What might make sense as a business decision landed as a gut punch for loyal puzzle players. Online, frustration spread fast.
One TikTok creator said that while Taylor Swift’s proposal made headlines, the “Mini” going behind a paywall was just as big a story for her.
Another called the move part of a “dystopian news horror.”
On X, complaints piled up. One user wrote, “finding out the NYT mini crossword is now behind a paywall has done irreparable damage to my spirit,” with a photo of a crying Tiny Chef.
Another added, “I hope whoever decided this has warm pillows for the rest of their life.”
Solidarity is also happening on X, where users are canceling their paid accounts in protest.
The backlash spread to Reddit, too.
Under a post on r/ludwigahgren, a poster joked, “Pour one out for my GOAT. Now I have a 40–60 second gap in my day that I don’t know how to fill.”
Others admit they’re baffled by the strategy. “If I was subscribed, I’d just do the full crossword,” one person suggests. “The mini felt like the appetizer that led you to the bigger one.”
