Pam Bondi spins backlash from Epstein influencer stunt into FBI conspiracy

Right-wingers who had previously been up in arms about Attorney General Pam Bondi slow-walking the release of files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein are now pivoting to blame the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Bondi asserted the agency was at fault for yesterday’s disappointing rollout.

Bondi had been under bipartisan pressure (of her own making) to release documents related to the convicted sex offender after she boasted the files were literally on her desk.

Yesterday, Bondi delivered branded binders of Epstein-linked documents to a cadre of influencers, which included copies of flight logs from his private plane and a list of Epstein’s contacts.

Both the logs and the address book have been publicly available via multiple court cases and leaks.

Many right-wing influencers were furious with the group that received binders, calling them out for participating in a cover-up, given the joyous rollout and disappointing contents.

“Don’t know about the rest of you, but I would have rather heard the Epstein File data introduced to the public through Kash Patel or Pam Bondi; not a select group of gatekeepers who are here on X for self-promotion. I’m a little annoyed,” wrote FarmGirlCarrie.

“This is just insulting. We didn’t ask for an e-celeb photo op, we asked for the un-redacted Epstein files,” said another.

According to a report in the National Pulse, Bondi threw the influencers given the binders under the bus, saying she told them after the photo-op that the binders were not meant to be publicized.

Still, those same influencers are running cover for Bondi, claiming she’d been duped by the FBI, which she claimed withheld thousands of pages of documents.

“Last night a whistleblower contacted Bondi & revealed that the SDNY was hiding potentially thousands of Epstein files, defying Bondi’s order to give them all to her,” wrote a right-winger who received a binder. “We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names. These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder [of released documents] is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE.”

“The FBI NY appears to have GONE ROGUE,” condemned one right-wing influencer, referencing the letter.

Bondi also released a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, where she demanded the entirety of the files be given to her today.

The mess is entirely of Bondi’s making, claiming she had the files and then somehow realizing she didn’t, right-wingers readily targeted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, whom they believe are behind a massive cover-up campaign.

“Jeffrey Epstein was an FBI informant,” alleged one person on X. “You’d understand why the FBI office in NY wants to keep its dealings with him a secret because it would make them look very bad if it looks like they looked the other way while he was trafficking minors.”

“That may be because Epstein appears to have been running a sex blackmail operation, or honeytrap, for intelligence agencies. The FBI has used honeytraps for decades…” echoed someone else.

Others went scorched earth, blaming the New York office.

“Shut down the SDNY office. Fire anyone obstructing justice for victims,” echoed Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s former running mate. “Release ALL of the REAL Epstein File—everything, unredacted. No more BS. President Trump, AG Bondi, and FBI Dir Kash are working hard to uncover the truth. Now it’s time to deliver for the American people.”

Prominent critics argued the FBI’s alleged lack of cooperation with Bondi revealed a bigger problem within the Trump administration.

“The fact that the Epstein files haven’t yet been released demonstrates that the President doesn’t yet have operational control of the DOJ and FBI,” stated Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). “It could take a while to establish, or as with his first term, it might never be established.”

“This feels like internal CIVIL WAR,” blasted someone else. “President Trump needs to fly to SNDY NOW and get to the bottom of this!”

In a post yesterday, Patel pledged to get to the bottom of the matter.

“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them,” he wrote.

The deadline for Patel’s FBi to deliver the files was 8:00am. No word has come if Bondi received new documents.

