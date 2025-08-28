“Masterful job”: Wedding photographer receives request from “jealous” bride asking to be posted to social media “every three” posts

A wedding photographer shared a bizarre voice note she received from a former client requesting to be featured more frequently on her social media page.

Featured Video

The caption of the video reads, “I thought it was cute and flattering at first, but then it escalated.”

What did the bride request from the wedding photographer?

In a TikTok with over 697,000 views, Charity Mahomey (@charityrose) plays a voice note from a bride she previously photographed at her wedding.

Advertisement

“When you shot our wedding in May, it just brought so much joy and happiness when you would post about our wedding. And since then, obviously, you’ve shot other weddings and been posting about them. I guess I’ve been kind of jealous,” the bride says.

The bride points out that she “invested a lot” in the photography services. She asks if Mahomey would post more content from their wedding.

Mahomey responds to the bride, first thanking her for including her on her “special day” and acknowledging the bride’s feelings.

Advertisement

“What’s your hope here? I obviously want you to know you and your husband and your wedding was beautiful and of course worth sharing,” Mahomey writes.

The bride responds, “I don’t know the resolution. I just know there hasn’t been content about our wedding in a long time.”

“But something definitely needs to give because it’s really bothering me,” she continues.

Advertisement

Mahomey assures the bride that she hasn’t been forgotten about and asks her how often she would want her to post.

Then the bride makes a demand, writing, “I think maybe every three posts would definitely make me feel better.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Mahomey briefly offers to meet up with the bride in person to discuss her request.

What did viewers think of the bride’s request?

In the comments, viewers call out the bride for seeking validation through the wedding photographer’s social media account.

“For some people, planning and having a wedding is the most interesting thing they’ll ever do, I swear to god,” one writes.

Advertisement

“I’d tell her if she needs more attention, reassurance, validation, she needs to seek that from her husband. Not the internet,” another says.

“I’m sorry, but this is the type of woman who wanted a WEDDING and not a husband, but what the actual,” a third adds.

#weddingphotographer #jealousbride ♬ so high school – overlays ⸆⸉ @charitymahomey POV: Your past bride sends you a voice memo saying she gets jealous when I post other couples 🥹💕 I thought it was cute and flattering at first but then it escalated. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As photographers, we want every couple to feel just as cherished even long after the wedding day. But it got me thinking, how do you balance posting new content with making your past couples feel seen + celebrated too? Photographers—what would YOU do in this situation? Drop your advice below! ⬇️ cause idk where to go from here and what to reply. 😬 And yes obvi she’s blocked from this #aita

Others suspect that the request was part of a skit to promote Mahomey’s photography services.

Advertisement

“Is this a skit? I genuinely can’t tell,” a commenter writes.

“Masterful job marketing here. I got baited from another platform, and I’m not even remotely close to marriage. Excellent work,” another says.

“I don’t care that it’s a skit, I’m entertained lol,” a third remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mahomey for further comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.