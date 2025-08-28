Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka joins the Labubu trend by toting a custom toy that matched her U.S. Open outfit. While the younger generations loved the addition, not everyone agrees.

What did Naomi Osaka’s custom Labubu look like?

Osaka wears a rose-themed outfit that includes a red sweater and a tennis skirt. She sports 3D printed and bedazzled roses and headphones to match.

But she isn’t the only one wearing head-to-toe crystals. She attaches a matching Labubu to her duffel bag, which attracts the attention of many fans.

The custom Labubu, which she calls Billie Jean Bling, was created by A-Morir Studio. The Labubu is dripped out in red crystals and carries a mini tennis racket.

“I was like: ‘Do you think this is possible?’ Maybe it was two weeks ago. Yeah, we kind of just toss ideas around. Obviously, the outcome is way better than I could have imagined,” Osaka tells CNN about her decision to add the custom Labubu to her outfit.

In a viral TikTok, Osaka flaunts her custom Labubu.

She lip syncs to the viral audio, “I have the one and only 24k gold Labubu,” as she holds up the toy—a nod to the viral TikTok trend.

What did fans think of Billie Jean Bling?

In the comments of Osaka’s TikTok, tennis fans react to the custom Labubu. Many say the matching look was a creative way to bring the trend to the court.

“You hands down won this trend,” one writes.

“She’s so freaking cute! The matching fits,” another says.

“I don’t care about Labubu at all, but I absolutely want Billy Jean Bling,” a third adds.

“Can’t stand the look of Labubus, but this I would 100% rock,” a fourth comments.

However, others didn’t appreciate the outfit addition.

“So grown people collecting children’s toys again,” one fan says.

“These things are the stupidest items on the market today,” another laments.

“Do celebrities ever not go with trends and maybe be original or no?” a third asks.

