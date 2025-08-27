Pediatrician saves daughter from choking, says “parents need to know” these 3 steps

When his young daughter began choking on a piece of pizza crust, pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky didn’t panic; he relied on training that he says every parent should know. The father of seven used back blows and abdominal thrusts to save her life, later sharing the moment in an Aug. 12, 2025, TikTok, stressing that a quick response to choking is the single most important skill for parents.

“Choking is so important to know to be able to act in the moment because by the time you call 9-1-1 and get help, the damage is done, and it could be permanent,” he warned.

Dr. Milobsky’s PSA went viral with over 2.2 million views. In the video, he used a bear called Phil to demonstrate how to respond to a choking child. Commenters emphasized the importance of child CPR awareness for parents and adults in contact with children.

“Never skip a choking or child CPR video.”

Three critical steps every parent should know for a choking child

Dr. Milobsky said, “There are three important things to know to be able to save your child’s life.” He explained why parents shouldn’t try to fish the blockage out of their child’s mouth with their fingers, and demonstrated how to administer black blows and belly thrusts.

No sweep: Do not try to sweep an object or piece of food out of the child’s mouth unless you can clearly see it. Using fingers to dislodge the blockage can push it deeper into the child’s airway, making it impossible to remove. Back blows: If the choking child is coughing or making sounds, let them continue. If their ability to make sounds stops, respond by immediately administering back blows between the shoulder blades. Belly thrusts: If back blows don’t dislodge the blockage, switch to belly thrusts. Use your fist to push in and up about two fingers down from the bottom of the breastbone.

Back blows and belly thrusts must be performed with force, “as if you’re abusing them,” Dr. Milobsky said. Resorting to belly thrusts saved his own child’s life. He reminded parents to take simple preventative measures to avoid choking emergencies at home.

Supervise children at mealtimes

Ensure children remain seated while eating

Learn about and practice how to respond to a choking child

The video resonated with parents who shared experiences and anxiety about the threat of choking in young children. Commenters mentioned the importance of CPR training, LifeVac devices, and prevention.

“Choking is one of the most scariest moments in a parent’s life.”

“This should be seen by everyone, even if you aren’t a parent. You could be out somewhere and save a life out somewhere. Thank you for this.”

“‘As if you were abusing them’ that sounds bad but it’s so important. Having a bruised back is nothing compared to potential brain damage 💔.”

Choking is a leading cause of death and injury for young children in the U.S.

According to the California Department of Public health, choking causes the death of one child every five days. Children under three years old who are still learning to chew and swallow are particularly at risk of choking.

