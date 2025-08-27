Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and Singer Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 27 after nearly two years of dating. Fans reacted with memes and well-wishes to the new fiancées.

But some fans of the couple joke that they weren’t always an evenly matched power couple.

While Swift was topping charts in 2010 and 2011, Kelce was spam-posting on X (then Twitter) about his daily life—just like the rest of us.

So, what are the best of Travis Kelce’s tweets?

These are Kelce’s most iconic tweets before his fame, and long before his highly anticipated engagement:

Gosh I dont want to work today….. i just wanna sleep in my bed and do nothing with my life!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 4, 2010

We’ve all been there. But this tweet goes to show that 20-year-old Kelce fighting his lazy instincts to get out of bed as a student at the University of Cincinnati certainly paid off in the long run.

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

The same month Swift won Entertainer of the Year at the 46th Academy of Country Music Awards, Kelce was handing out other prizes…to wildlife. Green flag.

The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 25, 2010

Clearly, manifestation worked for Kelce in August 2010. Wonder if the NFL and getting engaged to Swift was part of that vision over a decade ago…

Bout to cook out again!!! I love grilling on a beautiful day!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 4, 2010

I’ve never wanted a retroactive invite to a 2010 cookout more. What was on the menu?

Tall glass of #DosAquis and a BBQ becon burger please!!! Happy Cinco De Meyo!!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 5, 2011

Who wants a “becon burger” on “Cinco De Meyo”? We all do.

I hate it when my phone is about to die!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 3, 2010

Kelce had to get one last tweet out before his phone went kaput, rather than finding a changer. I respect it.

Bout to go goat-cart racing… Haha hope I fit in the cart!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 5, 2011

Fitting in a Go-Cart (or “goat-cart”) is a valid concern for the six-foot-five athlete.

Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 27, 2011

In case you were wondering what Kelce orders at Olive Garden, here’s your answer.

I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 18, 2010

And his IHOP order, too.

Damn….. my birthdays tomorrow and I don’t got shit to do! Hate this feeling right now! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 5, 2010

Most college students look forward to turning 21. But Kelce was bummed he didn’t have any major plans in 2010.

Fearlessly be yourself…. because who you are will always be good enough!! #confidence — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2011

Copy that, Kelce! His own advice took him to the National Football League and into a relationship with one of the most famous singers in the world.

I hate the transition from fall to winter… smh I always end up getting sick towards the end of the season — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 23, 2011

Relatable everywhere, really.

At this improv comedy show…. At least if sports isnt where I make money, I can easily do stuff like this… — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 7, 2011

Can we someday expect comedy from Travis Kelce? Only time will tell…

