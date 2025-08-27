Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and Singer Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 27 after nearly two years of dating. Fans reacted with memes and well-wishes to the new fiancées.
But some fans of the couple joke that they weren’t always an evenly matched power couple.
While Swift was topping charts in 2010 and 2011, Kelce was spam-posting on X (then Twitter) about his daily life—just like the rest of us.
So, what are the best of Travis Kelce’s tweets?
These are Kelce’s most iconic tweets before his fame, and long before his highly anticipated engagement:
We’ve all been there. But this tweet goes to show that 20-year-old Kelce fighting his lazy instincts to get out of bed as a student at the University of Cincinnati certainly paid off in the long run.
The same month Swift won Entertainer of the Year at the 46th Academy of Country Music Awards, Kelce was handing out other prizes…to wildlife. Green flag.
Clearly, manifestation worked for Kelce in August 2010. Wonder if the NFL and getting engaged to Swift was part of that vision over a decade ago…
I’ve never wanted a retroactive invite to a 2010 cookout more. What was on the menu?
Who wants a “becon burger” on “Cinco De Meyo”? We all do.
Kelce had to get one last tweet out before his phone went kaput, rather than finding a changer. I respect it.
Fitting in a Go-Cart (or “goat-cart”) is a valid concern for the six-foot-five athlete.
In case you were wondering what Kelce orders at Olive Garden, here’s your answer.
And his IHOP order, too.
Most college students look forward to turning 21. But Kelce was bummed he didn’t have any major plans in 2010.
Copy that, Kelce! His own advice took him to the National Football League and into a relationship with one of the most famous singers in the world.
Relatable everywhere, really.
Can we someday expect comedy from Travis Kelce? Only time will tell…
