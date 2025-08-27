“Scary and infuriating”: Woman compares a Costco avocado to a $4 organic. The inside has people shook

A TikToker has gone viral after cutting open two avocados that looked nearly identical on the outside but revealed a startling difference inside. TikToker @rooted_glow_ shared a video showing a rubbery, flavorless avocado from Costco next to a perfectly ripe organic avocado from New Seasons, which cost her $4.

Her frustration struck a chord. Many viewers said they had similar experiences with mass-market avocados. Others chimed in with concerns about food quality and what people are really eating.

The rubber avocado that wouldn’t break

In the clip, the TikToker explained that she first cut into the Costco avocado while preparing dinner the night before. However, the texture immediately raised red flags. She described it as feeling “literally like rubber” and said it didn’t even taste like an avocado. Despite applying force, she struggled to break it apart.

Meanwhile, she sliced easily into the $4 organic avocado. The difference was immediate. The organic one had a vibrant color, soft texture, and flavor that matched her expectations. She admitted the high price stung, but insisted it proved worth it compared to the Costco version.

Furthermore, she warned her followers that sometimes cheaper options aren’t just lower in quality, they may not even resemble the real food they claim to be. She also mentioned that she usually tries to buy organic, but in a rush, she had grabbed the bag from Costco without thinking.

The debate spread to X

The video didn’t just stay on TikTok. It was cross-posted to X, where @WallStreetApes added their own concerns about declining food standards. They claimed that the Costco issue was not about ripeness, since avocados left out for over a week still had the same texture.

Additionally, they suggested the organic avocado reminded people of what the fruit “used to look like” growing up, while the Costco option was nearly unrecognizable. The repost drew over 1.2K comments from people chiming in with their takes on the produce.

@KathyASchroeder tweeted, “Costco avocados are trash. I bought a couple times and both times they never seemed to ripen. Even when the skin was black, the insides were hard. Awful.”

Some folks argued that shoppers should accept inconsistencies when buying in bulk. Others insisted that Americans need to push back on what they see as declining produce quality.

Several people claimed that the TikToker simply picked an avocado that wasn’t ready yet to prove a point about organic produce over bulk-bought produce.

@rooted_glow_ and Costco did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM and request form, respectively.

