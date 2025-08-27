This church introduced a “hot priest”—the comments were so thirsty, they had to turn them off

A TikTok video meant to introduce a new vicar to his parish has unexpectedly turned into the internet’s latest thirst trap. When St. Edward of the Confessor in Romford posted a simple welcome message from Father Jordan earlier this month, viewers quickly latched onto his looks and accent, flooding the comment section with innuendo until the church was forced to disable them entirely.

“Hello, I’m Father Jordan, and I’m delighted to be the new vicar here at St. Edward the Confessor in Romford. Come and say hello,” he said. “We gather here regularly throughout the week and, of course, on Sundays. Even if you haven’t been for awhile, we’d love to see you again. But this is just me saying hi to you.”

It’s unclear how Father Jordan’s TikTok made its way into the secular side of TikTok, but it sure did. And the combination of his appearance and accent was all it took to send viewers into a frenzy.

“Some call him father some call him DADDDYYYYYY,” one person wrote. Another pleaded, “Lead me not into temptation, Father… unless you’re free Friday.”

Obsessed with the comments in Father Jordan’s tiktok pic.twitter.com/c2aoiEreWw — McErin☘️ (@colleen_eileen) August 22, 2025

One remark made a joke about the commenter being “ON MY KNEES FATHER,” though we suspect that was hardly the only one of its ilk.

In fact, the comments on the original TikTok were spicy enough that St. Edward’s Romford actually had to turn them off after the internet at large caught wind of Father Jordan.

Fortunately, at least some of them were memorialized on other social media sites.

Father Jordan is just trying to do the Lord’s work and evangelize.

Too many thirsty comments. 🤦‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/bmpajO3EEz — R. (@alrhemist) August 20, 2025

This is hardly the first time people have gotten obsessed with the idea of a hot priest. In fact, the second season of the beloved show Fleabag basically revolved around that idea, with the nameless protagonist (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) falling in total lust with “The Priest” (Andrew Scott), and the internet following suit.

Whether it’s the forbidden aspect, the prospect of corruption, or just a general love of hot dudes, it’s clear that people online now have a new hot priest to thirst over—at least until the next shiny thing catches their eye.

