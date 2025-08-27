Husband caught messaging women during dinner with his wife. Then her daughter finds the viral TikTok

A seemingly ordinary dinner between a long-married couple became the backdrop for a viral TikTok exposing alleged infidelity. Creator @lenna.v1234 filmed a man messaging “I love you my beautiful. I love you with all my heart,” to another woman on the chat platform Wingtalks while seated across from his unsuspecting wife.

Featured Video

According to an update from @lenna.v1234, the wife’s daughter became aware of the video and revealed that the man had been using the chat platform despite being married for seventeen years.

The incriminating clip went viral with 19.5 million views and resulted in a conversation about high rates of cheating among older adults and the group’s vulnerability to online dating scams. Wingtalks—the messaging app used by the man in @lenna.v1234’s post—is officially “an online communication and social platform designed to facilitate connections and conversations between people, with a focus on fostering meaningful relationships.” The browser-based platform is used for dating, networking, and socializing with people all over the world.

Advertisement

Critics of the platform suggest it targets boomers and inundates new users with messages from illegitimate profiles run by bots, only to scam people out of money via complex paywalls.

Man caught messaging another woman right in front of his wife

The married man in the clip is seen messaging a woman on the chat platform Wingtalks during dinner with his wife. “I love you my beautiful. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

@lenna.v1234 Upd: Fam found. Thanks for all your good and bad comments, reposts, etc. Her daughter found the video. Unfortunately, it turned out they are really a married couple who’ve been together for 17 years ♬ оригинальный звук – lenna.v1234

Advertisement

She posted an update in the form of a text conversation with the woman’s supposed daughter, who wrote “She’s just embarrassed that it’s gone viral and she feels like a clown.”

“Just wanted you to know he got caught!” wrote the woman.

@lenna.v1234’s July 21 post inspired close to twenty thousand comments. Commenters on TikTok repeatedly emphasized the man’s age, but research shows that older adults cheat more on average.

Advertisement

According to the Institute for Family Studies, 20% of married people over 55 engage in extramarital sex compared to 14% of those under 55, with 24% of men in their 60s cheating on their partners. Rates of infidelity peak for women in their 60s, but men cheat at an even higher rate throughout their 70s, with 26% of men aged 70-79 reporting infidelity.

“Even as a fossil.. Damn.. It never ends.”

“Coldplay proved there is no age limit to cheating 😂.”

Advertisement

“He thinks he’s texting a woman, but it’s really a man that’s taking all his retirement. 🤣😭😂.”

The clip was cross-posted to r/TikTokCringe on Aug. 27, 2025, where Reddit users pronounced Wingtalks a scam. The post’s top comment from u/Coyoteishere pointed out that the platform is “used to separate old people from their money and in this case, their actual relationship.”

Advertisement

Some resonated with the clip because the tragic online affairs of older adults brought financial ruin to their own families. They responded with the five and six-figure dollar amounts that older adults paid to flirty internet scammers.

u/wetworm1 shared, “We found out last year my dad was doing this. Between 2019 and last year, he had sent 3 (that we know of) women somewhere around $500k total. Financially ruined himself, my mom, and my 2 older brothers…”

“My sister’s mom sent somewhere around like 50-75k to some ‘man’ online she had been talking to. It was all of her savings/retirement,” u/jimbojangles1987 wrote. “She had to start working again at an entry level job in her 60s after not working for 30-40 years just to be able to pay rent.”

Commenters responding to the cautionary tales offered words of comfort.

Advertisement

u/katienation encapsulated the situation’s disappointing reality with a reply that read, “Oh god I’m sorry. It must be awful to have an idiotic parent 😫.”

@lenna.v1234 did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.