New meme rewrites ‘Good Samaritan’ tale to involve murder after Ron DeSantis uses it to fundraise for Daniel Penny

On Friday, Marine Daniel Penny was indicted in New York City on second-degree manslaughter charges for killing a man in the subway, Jordan Neely, who passengers said was menacing their car.

Since then, a GiveSendGo to support Penny reached over $2 million. GiveSendGo is a Christian fundraising site popular among the right.

Numerous conservative luminaries plugged the fundraiser, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and podcaster Tim Pool.

I just donated $20,000 to Daniel Penny's Defense fund



Penny is the Subway Good Samaritan and we are lucky to have brave souls like him who are willing to do the right thing



I will elaborate on my position in my morning segment at 10amhttps://t.co/bfty04IAjl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 15, 2023

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back,” DeSantis tweeted.

In doing so, he invoked one of the oldest parables in the world, a hallmark of Christianity, the tale of the Good Samaritan, from the Gospel of Luke.

Other supporters of Penny agreed he was acting as a “Good Samaritan.”

Dear women of NYC



Your last line of defense against violent criminals attacking & sexually assaulting you in public was just removed



The cops are defunded & the DAs won’t prosecute



But you still had the chance of a random

Good Samaritan stepping up to save the day



Until today… pic.twitter.com/iILFGqcOSt — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 12, 2023

In the story, Jesus is asked by a man about how to achieve eternal life and he offers the advice that one should love the Lord and love their neighbor.

When asked who his neighbors were, Jesus tells the tale of a man beaten by robbers and left on the side of the road. Two people ignored him until a Samaritan came and saved his life, taking him to get aid.

“Now which of these three do you think seemed to be a neighbor to him who fell among the robbers?” Jesus then asked the man.

The man said, “He who showed mercy on him.”

“Go and do likewise,” Jesus responded.

One might notice, absent from that tale, is the Samaritan murdering the struggling person. But for fun, a number of people responding to DeSantis and others rewrote the tale such that it might work as the governor used it. It became a meme format.

“But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he put him in a chokehold until the man was dead” Luke 10:33, I guess,” wrote one.

"But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he put him in a chokehold until the man was dead"



Luke 10:33, I guess https://t.co/02b7hwOKpl — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 15, 2023

“If Daniel Penny was really a ‘Good Samaritan’ he would’ve recognized that Jordan Neely was having a mental health episode, helped calm him down, offered him a bottle of water and worked to get him him fed, housed and treated…not choked him to death,” wrote another.

If Daniel Penny was really a “Good Samaritan” he would’ve recognized that Jordan Neely was having a mental health episode, helped calm him down, offered him a bottle of water and worked to get him him fed, housed and treated…not choked him to death. https://t.co/NFlN4hYMJq — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) May 13, 2023

People saying this is a perversion of the Good Samaritan story clearly haven't read it https://t.co/dUXTBfr1LZ pic.twitter.com/TvQn661U1e — Mr. Bedtime (@InternetHippo) May 13, 2023

In my dystopian "for you" feed, I'm seeing people call the man who strangled another man in the subway a "Good Samaritan".



Just a reminder that the original Good Samaritan showed compassion towards the man on the highway, bandaging his wounds and providing a place to sleep. pic.twitter.com/xMyj7rvwZz — Matthew Hahn (@hahnscratch) May 14, 2023

No way to exaggerate how fucked up and dystopian it is that the reactionaries are transmuting the parable of the Good Samaritan from "he helps the person having problems" to "he kills the person having problems but who's making everyone else uncomfortable." — David Roberts (@drvolts) May 14, 2023

In the right-wing version of the metaphor, Penny provided comfort and succor for those on the subway, whose biggest concern, it appears, was not being houseless or in need of food and water, but being annoyed.