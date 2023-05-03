Viral video of subway choking, killing sparks outrage online

Twitter users are expressing outrage over the framing of an incident in New York City on Monday that saw a man choked to death while riding the subway.

A 30-year-old man died on the subway on Monday after he was placed in a chokehold, the police said. Witnesses said the victim had been acting in a “hostile and erratic manner” toward passengers on the train when the other man, 24, moved to restrain him. https://t.co/7DhtyFaXIj — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2023

Viral video circulating across social media shows the moment a 24-year-old, described by the New York Post as a Marine veteran, placed an unruly passenger in a chokehold.

Shocking video shows NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold https://t.co/XvIW4eOETR pic.twitter.com/y6nPOsvHXk — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023

The footage began after the man, identified by the Post as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, began shouting on the train. Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who captured the incident on video, says the man shouted about being “fed up” over not having anything to eat or drink before taking off his jacket and throwing it to the ground.

“I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die,” the man said, according to Vazquez.

Moments later, the military veteran approached the passenger from behind and placed him in a chokehold before wrestling him to the floor of the train. Another passenger also attempted to secure the man’s arms as he attempted to break free.

Vazquez, who noted that the man had frightened passengers but did not assault anyone, said the man stopped moving after roughly two minutes but was held by the Marine for 15 full minutes. EMTs on the scene discovered that the man, who reportedly was living on the streets and had a history of mental health issues, had stopped breathing and were unable to revive him.

“I think that in one sense it’s fine that citizens want to jump in and help,” Vazquez added. “But I think as heroes we have to use moderation.”

Although the veteran was taken into custody and questioned, he was later released without charges. The Post also reported that investigators were waiting for autopsy results before deciding whether to pursue charges against the veteran.

The portrayal of the incident is being criticized by many online, who claim that outlets such as the New York Times have incorrectly framed the veteran’s actions in their headline: “Man Dies on Subway After Another Rider Places Him in Chokehold.”

“As an editor and a New Yorker — I simply cannot believe how the @nytimes handled this story,” one user wrote. “This man did not just ‘die.’ He was killed.”

As an editor and a New Yorker — I simply cannot believe how the @nytimes handled this story. This man did not just “die.” He was killed. https://t.co/uD99Ntd01l — Tulika Bose (@TulikaBose_) May 3, 2023

Countless other users bombarded the internet with replies as well, accusing media outlets of purposely crafting their headlines in an obfuscated way.

“Words have meaning. And the writers and editors of the @nytimes are certainly aware of that,” another wrote. “So when they write ‘Man Dies on Subway,’ not ‘Man Killed on Subway’ they know full well what they’re doing. That’s a considered word choice designed not to assign blame. And it sucks.”

Words have meaning. And the writers and editors of the @nytimes are certainly aware of that.



So when they write "Man Dies on Subway," not "Man Killed on Subway" they know full well what they're doing.



That's a considered word choice designed not to assign blame.



And it sucks. — x – Charlie Zegers (@charliezegers) May 3, 2023

While a small number of users attempted to defend the veteran, the vast majority of users online agreed that the man’s death should not have taken place.

“Of course the pro-criminal Left would rather innocent people get hurt,” one user said.

I'm sorry, I'm as conservative as they come, and that's murder. — Kutscene (@Kutscene1) May 3, 2023

“I’m sorry, I’m as conservative as they come, and that’s murder,” responded one user.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The veteran in the case has turned down requests from the media to comment on the matter.