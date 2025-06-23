The secret to a perfect candid? Galloping like a horse, according to this TikTok trend

TikTok creators say the secret to pulling off the perfect candid photo is galloping. The #candidphotochallenge trend has creators posting videos of friends and loved ones galloping together arm in arm toward the camera. The videos are captioned, “Apparently you get the perfect candid photo if you walk like this (wait til the end).” Then the perfect candid stills are revealed.

People are wondering why the trick works. It seems like a trick to camera, but is it? The gallopers don’t look like they’re faking it. They seem to be having an authentic blast goofing around together, whether they nail the shot or not. TikTokers in the comments love to see it.

“This method is great because the silliness of doing it turns into real genuine laughter.”

The Candid Photo Challenge turns galloping into a photo hack

A May 27, 2025, video of two besties galloping hand in hand racked up 1.2 million views and over 400 comments. @officialmelissagisoni’s post read, “Wait until the end, this actually works!!” The pair wore matching outfits so it’s extra cute.

“Actually this is genius because it looks so silly and fun to do, that it naturally makes you laugh. I actually genuinely like this. And if any one wants to be a hater—SO WHAT IF I WANT A NICELY POSER PHOTO! SUE ME!!”

“The sorority girls are gonna eat this UP.”

“When the pic doesn’t match the video”

The stylish pair in @air.fryer.messiah’s candid photo challenge from June 15 got 5.7 million views. The friends pulled off incredible shots and got a lot of love in the comments.

“I love this trend lmao every single one turns out so good too 😂✨.”

“Cheats! You two are so stylish I bet you never take a bad photo 🥰🥰.”

“Literally the first time I’ve seen this trend NOT work”

@georgiesaunders7 said she tried to get a candid shot of her brother using the trend, but the results got “progressively worse.” The June 14 post got 605 comments.

“Literally the first time I’ve seen this trend NOT work and I’m here for it 😆.”

“Why did I not believe you when you said they got worse?”

Maybe the trick won’t work if you’re galloping solo? He needed a buddy to make him laugh.

