Frozen spicy sauvy b: The viral jalapeño sauvignon blanc drink just got an icy upgrade

The spicy sauvy b tend is still going hard since it took off in April, and as things heat up, some are putting a frozen twist on it. The mix of hot and cold is part of what made this drink so attractive in the first place, so let’s try it colder.

Get that Sauvignon Blanc in the freezer and prepare the blender.

What is frozen spicy sauvy b, and how do you make it?

If you’ve been paying any attention to TikTok drink trends, you’ve heard of regular spicy sauvy b. Just take your glass of Sauvignon Blanc and drop in some frozen jalapeño coins for a kick of heat in your wine that many have found addictive.

Half the U.S. is currently sweating in an intense heat wave, so someone needed to find a way to increase the frozen quality. That someone is @thegandmkitchen, who managed to make spicy sauvy b into an icy cocktail.

@thegandmkitchen If you’ve been seeing the viral frozen jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc all over your feed, this is the next-level version. Instead of just tossing a few jalapeño slices into your glass, we’re blending frozen Sauvignon Blanc ice cubes with agave syrup, lime juice, cucumber, and jalapeño for a fresh, citrusy, spicy slushie made for summer. Full recipe is linked in my bio 💚 ♬ Gabrielle (From Paris When It Sizzles) – Audrey Hepburn / Nelson Riddle

In a TikTok video posted on June 20, they explain how:

Pour a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc into an ice cube tray and freeze for at least five hours. Squeeze two ounces of lime juice. Prepare the desired number of jalapeño peppers (depending on how hot you like it). Chop a Persian cucumber and a handful of mint. Prepare a fourth cup of agave nectar. Throw all ingredients into a blender, plus one cup of regular ice, and blend until smooth. Pour and enjoy.

In the online recipe, they call this the Frozignon Blanc.

The reviews are positive…until the next day

Wine and spice lovers are gaga for the spicy sauvy b, and the frozen variety is no exception. While some wine snobs are upset at the treatment of the core of their personality as a cocktail ingredient, most are giving rave reviews.

“10/10, would make again,” said TikTok commenter @esurrency.

“Basically a mojito with wine instead of rum,” @jcj887 pointed out. “I’m into it.”

Before you start making sauvy b ice cubes, however, heed the man who drank two bottles of the spicy wine in one night. The hangover is next-level.

“You’ll wake up looking like a cockatoo,” said TikToker Gage Briney (@gagebriney) in a video on June 18.

Also, be aware that drinking alcohol can make a sweaty, sticky heat wave like the one much of the U.S. is currently enduring more dangerous. Booze dehydrates you and can get in the way of drinking enough water at the same time. It also messes with the body’s heat regulation system while impairing your judgment.

If you must drink through it, do so in moderation, chase with plenty of water, and it’s a good idea to have a sober buddy who can look for warning signs of heat exhaustion and drag you under the air conditioner.

