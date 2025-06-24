Yes, the 12-3-30 fitness routine is still hard—and still going viral

The 12-3-30 treadmill workout is back on GymTok, and TikTokers say it’s just as brutal and effective as ever. Popularized by YouTuber Lauren Giraldo in 2020, the routine—walking at 3mph on a 12% incline for 30 minutes—has become a staple for people documenting weight loss journeys and mental health wins. Simple as it sounds, influencers say 12-3-30 is challenging, and the no-running cardio method that gets results is still getting results

What is the 12-3-30 fitness routine? “The most goated cardio formula”

@brazaussie dubbed the 12-3-30, “the most goated cardio formula,” in a post from June 9 that has 563 thousand views. “Whoever came up with the 12-3-20 method rlly cooked cuz how did I just burn 500 CALORIES in 30 MINS??? 🤯,” he wrote.

People in the comments shared their calorie counts and how they’ve customized the workout. Some mentioned that treadmills are notoriously unreliable as calorie counters, and that accurate stats are dependent on individual height, weight, and other factors. Despite this, TikTokers asserted 12-3-30 is still great for burning calories. The hashtag “12330” currently has over 11,000 posts on TikTok.

“I do 4-3.3-35 instead to burn the same.”

“Incline 10 speed 3.5 u burn exactly 400 calories an hour it’s perfect.”

Calories this, calories that. 12-3-30 is good for your mental health too.

@whaddupk shared an early morning post-workout selfie with the caption, “I regret to inform the chat 12-3-30 before a 9-5 cures office job depression,” in a June 10 post with 1.2 million views.

Commenters agreed that working out before work “really helps.” People echoed the TikTok creator’s tongue in cheek tone and lamented that a little self care could be all a body needs.

“Isn’t it the worst? I worked out at 5:45 today and I’m in the best mood. Like we just have to do this everyday now???”

“It’s so devastating to realize that taking care of yourself makes you feel good 😞.”

Safety tips for the 12 x 3 x 30 routine

@ladyspinedoc shared some tips for 12-3-30er’s trying to avoid spinal injuries back in Feb 2023. The post has over 50 thousand likes. The TikTok creator and spine doctor said to stretch before trying the trendy workout. She recommended that people slowly work up to the 12-degree incline, walk with good posture, and avoid leaning on the handrails.

@ronmcqlrsj4 replied, “I’ve been doing this workout probably 40 years and it’s great.”

You heard it here and probably elsewhere—12-3-30 is at least as timeless as a hike up a hill.

