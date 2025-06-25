Advertisement
Culture

From top run times to top drinks: Inside the viral Strava fridge trend

“How did Strava manage to get all this free marketing?!?”

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
Strava Fridge Trend: 3 panel: Women taking beverages out of a fridge then posting their Strava run stats

A new TikTok trend has runners filming themselves reaching into convenience store fridges, overlaying the footage with their Strava run stats. Dubbed the “Strava fridge trend,” the format turns a post-run drink grab into a flex, featuring pace, mileage, and time over classic camera-in-fridge shots.

The #Stravafridgetrend hashtag currently has 1270 posts associated with it.

@ssam.ttaylor/TikTok, @maya.and.hunter/TikTok, @schultzzie/TikTok

The anatomy of a Strava fridge post

Over the past decade, fitness trackers have evolved to incorporate social features that enable users to share stats like distance, speed, routes, and streaks. The apps help connect runners with running communities all over the world. People have criticized the Strava fridge trend as free marketing for the Strava app. Others say the trend’s videos are keeping urban runners connected over well-deserved frosty bevs as they log miles during a sweaty summer in North America and beyond. 

@trexarms9104/TikTok 

Runner-prankster nailed the trend

A June 8, 2025, video from RunToker @luisferdhm got over 2 million views when he took a single sip from a Topo Chico before putting it back into the 7-11 cooler and sneaking off. The Mexico City runner wrote, “Let’s join the Strava fridge trend. Jokes aside, I obviously came back for it and paid.”

@luisferdhm Let’s join the Strava fridge trend. Jokes aside, I obviously came back for it and paid. #strava #fridge #trend #runner #adidasrunning #splits ♬ original sound – Luis de Hoyos

“Wait YOU PUT THE DRINK BACK 💀.”

“Heyy is this ur pantry?”

@binkybro/TikTok
@ladygracecnn/TikTok 

Runner who was kicked out of 7-11 for attempting the trend got 5 million views

@ktb.23 was asked to “pay for that and get out,” when an employee saw the runner trying to record a Strava fridge trend video. The video has 5 million views and 740 comments. 

@ktb.23

you gotta pay for that and get out

♬ original sound – Luis de Hoyos
“Ok, still should have posted your Strava run on this 🤣”

@smellyjoelley/TikTok

“After every half marathon all I wanted was an ice cold Coke”

@mizaveves shared a June 14 Strava fridge post with nearly 40 thousand views. The creator wrote, “I run for the endorphins… and the ice-cold Coke at the finish line.” 

@mizaceves I run for the endorphins… and the ice-cold Coke at the finish line #fridgechallenge #strava #runtok #trending #viral @Angela Neill ♬ original sound  – aeholland

“I don’t know what it is about runs that just make you crave a Coke. After every half marathon all I wanted was an ice cold Coke.”

@everythingcindydoes/TikTok 

Runners out in the sticks shared fridge posts sans bodega fridge

Runners in cities with routes that pass by shops are most likely to engage with the trend, but countryfolk have also gotten in on it. 

An Instagram reel from Caroline, @ahousenbythetrees, “kept it country.” The June 23 post read, “When you love the Strava fridge trend but you live in the shticks and never pass a shop on your runs 😅✌️.” The runner passed a line of cows before sharing her run stats.

@ahousebythetrees/Instagram

“Keeping it country Caroline 🧑‍🌾.”

@michelle_upthelane/Instagram 
The Daily Dot