People on TikTok are eating raw onions and arguing over who did it first

People are eating raw onions as a cute, aesthetic snack. It’s not a boiled onion mukbang, and people on TikTok say it’s not “just eating an onion”—apparently it’s a trend, it’s new, and TikTok creator @takevan started it. People have been eating raw onions on social media for years, and at this point, most are unfazed at the sight of a human biting into an onion like an apple. The current raw onion snack plate conversation on TikTok is centered around attribution. People are debating who started it. Others just seem fatigued that everything has to be a thing.

Featured Video

“Every day we’re a little closer to drizzling on battery acid 😭.”

The viral onion plate attribution debate

@asilentghoul commented on @takevan’s June 13 onion snack plate post, “YOU DID IT FIRST. I keep telling people that.” Among 130 thousand viewers, some commenters discussed the nature of social media trends in reply.

Advertisement

“My parents have done this for years. I don’t think she invented it haha, do you mean like she made it popular?”

“She started these videos recently and others are following along, and people are arguing over who started it 😭but yeah obviously she didn’t invent it!!”

“It’s about the trend. Not who invented it.”

Advertisement

Other creators have jumped on the trend and are sharing their own onion snack plates.

@loganraehill said, “I guess we’re just eating raw onions now,” as she sliced in a red onion in preparation for her snack plate in a May 29 video with nearly 200 thousand views. Her hot take is, “if you don’t like onion, you’re not gonna like this.”

Advertisement

“Not once have I been served an onion eater. My FYP clearly respects me. Until now.”

“My dad ate onion sandwiches during the Great Depression because that’s all they had to eat for lunch.”

Advertisement

“Why not make a peanut butter and onion sandwich?”

@cookingwithhollyb bit into a raw onion in a post from June 4 with 480 thousand views. She said she felt “like Shrek,” and that no one would eat an onion like that, but “it’s an option.”

One commenter suggested another option: “Please make a red onion and peanut butter sandwich it’s surprisingly good.”

Advertisement

Ground zero for onions as snack plates?

@takevan has shared raw onion snack plate videos on her account as early as March 2024.

The creator announced, “I’m about to f**k an onion,” in a TikTok video from April 28. The post has 2.2 million views, 230 thousand likes, and nearly 15 hundred comments. The creator called the plate of raw red onions topped with oil, vinegar, lemon, capers, parmesan, and salt and pepper, “the ultimate savory snack frfr.”

Advertisement

“Don’t knock it till you try it 😼,” she warned.

Some people in the comments seemed grossed out, but savory girlies who were into it suggested feta and other ingredients. It’s both an infinitely variable and solid recipe (sorry, allium allergy sufferers), and perhaps fetish content.

“Why do people have to slurp everything they eat? I’m not trying to hate… I’m generally asking why?”

Advertisement

Oh Charlet, if you have to ask, you’ll never know. And we may never know who was first to popularize eating raw onions cutely arranged on a platter. (Slurping is also considered polite, and a compliment, in certain dining contexts.)

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.