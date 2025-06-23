“This was a job commitment not afternoon tea”: Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell accused of ignoring fans at vinyl-signing event

Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous people in the world, and fans were delighted when she released her new single, “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved.” However, fans were left feeling shortchanged by a vinyl-signing event for the record after Cyrus spent most of her time talking to modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Featured Video

Campbell is featured on the single, and both stars signed vinyls for fans. Campbell posted a stream of the event to her Instagram.

In a repost of the stream, which was shared to Reddit, Cyrus is animatedly chatting to Campbell while signing fans’ records. With her head turned toward Campbell, fans appeared to have little to no interaction with her.

Advertisement

Distracted boyfriend meme comparisons

Photo-ops with Cyrus appeared to suffer from the same problem, as several fan photos posted in the Reddit comments showed Cyrus engaging with Campbell rather than the fan or camera. Some compared the photos to the distracted boyfriend meme.

“The way they barely bother to pose for the pictures with some of the fans,” one Redditor commented. “Someone should’ve reminded them this was a job commitment, not afternoon tea.”

“I understand that this kinda thing can be tedious (and awkward) for celebs, but then don’t sign up for it,” another opined. “Don’t charge fans for something you clearly can’t be bothered to actually put any energy into.”

Advertisement

While a third shared, “I’ve seen like 12 different videos of 12 different people having this happen. It’s just mean? Why make people feel like [expletive], I don’t get it.”

Viewers couldn’t believe Campbell was the one who shared the stream. “This is so crazy but what’s even crazier is that Naomi’s team either uploaded this or put this on a live,” one said.

“Lmao i can’t believe naomi posted this … like i’m glad, but is she dumb?” another questioned.

“I assumed a fan posted this to call Miley out,” a third said.

Advertisement

“Treat your fans better”

Disappointed fans also shared their thoughts in the comments of Cyrus’ latest Instagram post, which is full of praise for Campbell.

“Absolutely shocking behaviour of you pair on the signing,” one wrote. “These are your fans Miley, they can quickly change their minds.”

“Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another,” a second added.” While a third simply said: “Treat your fans better next time.”

Advertisement

Cyrus and Campbell have not yet spoken out about the controversy.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.