Coconut water and espresso? The “Coconut Americano” is the internet’s new summer coffee order

A frothy espresso drink made with coconut water is going viral, thanks to TikTok creators hyping its creamy texture and refreshing taste. The Coconut Americano, served at Rhythm Zero, a Marina Abramović-inspired coffee bar in New York City, is made by pouring frothed espresso over StrangeWater coconut water. Fans say it’s the perfect not-too-sweet summer coffee, and some are calling it “genius.”

There are plenty of creators sharing #coconutamericano posts —Rhythm Zero refers to the viral iced coffee as “Americana,” but people are social media are calling it an “Americano,” detailing attempts to replicate the drink at home.

Others were less impressed and pointed out, “It’s just coconut water with espresso.” Defenders of the drink asserted, “Yesss, but they front the espresso to make it extra foamy!! So it makes the drink more creamy tasting.” Fair enough.

Everyone is obsessed with the Coconut Americana from Rhythm Zero

Influencer @__carson tried the drink in a TikTok video from March 31, 2025, that has over 100 thousand views. She rated the drink a, “9.4,” and said it’s not too sweet—“very coconutty.”

@__carson said, “It’s really like nothing I’ve ever had before. It’s so good.”

“That’s genius.”

“I need to try!!!”

Not in NYC? Here’s how to make the Coconut Americano at home

Reddit user u/gsg501 shared some tips for making the bev at home in a post on r/espresso from May 30, 2025. They used a blender instead of a milk frother to froth the espresso. “I pulled a double shot, added it to a blender with some ice cubes, and blended it for a couple of minutes on high.”

Here’s how to make a Coconut Americano at home:

Blend a double shot of espresso with ice cubes for a few minutes on high. Pour coconut water into a serving glass. Rhythm Zero uses StrangeWater, but any high-quality brand will do the trick. Pour the frothed espresso over the coconut water, and mix well with a straw.

u/gsg501 told the thread, “It’s super refreshing, and the natural sweetness of the coconut water complements the espresso well!” Some emphasize mixing the drink to counteract any bitterness. Others enjoy letting the drink mix itself as they drink it.

“I tried it last year and liked it not mixed lol, it ‘mixes’ as you drink it in my experience.”

