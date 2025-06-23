“Please don’t disrespect my Danny”: Rachel Zegler praised after “gentle parenting” fan who was rude to her bodyguard

Actress Rachel Zegler went viral after “gentle parenting” a disgruntled fan who claimed her bodyguard was doing “too much.”

Why did Rachel Zegler defend her bodyguard?

According to fans who attended an autograph signing, Zegler told off a fan who loudly accused her bodyguard of shoving.

In the video shared to Reddit, Zegler tells a fan that her bodyguard, Danny, was “just doing his job” and “protecting” her while she met fans after her London Evita performance.

The fan says that Danny was being “too much.”

“No, no, no, babe. He works here, and he’s helping me because crowds are very intimidating,” Zegler says in a calm tone that some say sounded almost parental. “Please don’t disrespect my Danny.”

How did fans react to Zegler’s request?

In the comments, fans of the actress praise her approach.

“Me violently scrolling through comments to find out who is gonna flair this. We need more celebrities to go viral for gentle parenting their nutty fans,” one wrote.

“Rachel did a great job de-escalating but that fan is not going to walk away understanding that what they did was inappropriate,” another said.

“She did such a good job handling this. I cannot overstate how well she did with that. I work in mental health, and rarely are people this effective and pleasant while de-escalating someone,” a third commented.

Other fans embraced Danny’s role, cracking jokes about the stoic bodyguard.

“Please don’t disrespect daddy. . . I mean Danny. DANNY Freudian slip,” a commenter said.

“The horse-sized Rottweiler named Cupcake,” another quipped.

