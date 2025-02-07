‘I am BEGGING these men to leave us alone’: Guy’s dating rant backfires spectacularly

A viral tweet from a man lamenting his dating problems has people on social media calling out the misogynistic red flags left and right.

Featured Video

Sebastián (@gvtcontractor) kicked up a whole mess on Tuesday when he posted a text message allegedly sent by his friend “(Jew, 8 figure net worth, mid 30s handsome)” to their group chat about his frustrations with dating.

“I hate talking about tv shows,” the unnamed friend wrote. “I hate ‘getting a drink.’ I hate waiting for them to arrive. I hate getting canceled on. I hate thinking ‘maybe she’s different.’”

For a moment—a brief, delusional moment—his complaints sounded fairly reasonable. Dating in the modern age can feel like a rat race. Apps have made it easier than ever to flake on potential matches, and the repetitiveness of swiping, analyzing profiles, texting, and attempting to determine compatibility before even meeting can leave people feeling burned out.

Advertisement

But it didn’t take long for what initially seemed like a broadly relatable frustration with looking for love to take a darker turn.

“I know they all have a past. I hate wanting to be nice, knowing she’s banged a guy who treats her like shit,” he continued. “I hate pretending she has something she can teach me. I hate holding in my farts when she’s over. I hate listening to her political feelings, not her thoughts. I hate having to make every single move or decision while being judged by someone who has nothing to offer me.”

Modern misogyny and dating culture

In hindsight, that text wound up going exactly where we should have expected it to go. Misogyny permeates our current culture, from Andrew Tate raking in cash for teaching boys women are inferior to them to Republican politicians working to make it more difficult for women to divorce their husbands.

Advertisement

And men seem to be getting more comfortable expressing their dislike of women in public, too. According to PBS, misogynistic rhetoric and attacks experienced a “stunning rise” after the election as incels like Nick Fuentes led chants of “your body, my choice” across social media.

This belief that women owe men their bodies and aren’t good for much else is, of course, absolutely nothing new, nor is it a surprise to women. On Wednesday, a completely unrelated tweet went viral after sharing a 2022 Futurism headline that read, “Men Are Creating AI Girlfriends and Then Verbally Abusing Them,” as an explanation as to why the user wasn’t interested in dating.

Is it any wonder marriage rates and cohabitation are suffering?

If you asked these men, they would undoubtedly find something to blame other than their own behavior. It’s almost laughable the way men who wear their misogyny on their sleeves don’t seem to understand why their love lives aren’t working out—a disconnect that was ripped apart in the responses to Sebastián’ and his friend’s dating tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is why no one cares about the male loneliness epidemic. Y’all are assholes who expect everyone to worship you while bringing Jack all to the table buy a bad attitude and entitlement. https://t.co/kV1gvPOSGq — Nichol D. A writer w/MDD who doesn’t always write. (@Nichol_DeCastra) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

Do these men even like dating women?

Once you scroll past the blue checks who pay Elon Musk to bump their bad takes up the algorithm, the prevailing sentiment seems to be that it sounds as if Sebastián’s friends and those who agree with him don’t even like women at all.

And you know what? That’s fine! He could be less of a jerk about it, but as quite a few people pointed out, nobody is forcing him to date at all, let alone specifically date women. If spending time with women makes people like this so miserable, they could save everyone a lot of grief by simply no longer doing it.

Advertisement

On behalf of womankind I am begging, BEGGING, these men to please leave us alone. Don’t date women, don’t marry women, don’t even work with women. I beg of you https://t.co/NB14PlO4NC — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

pining for the days when u & your bros didn’t have to be around women & could hang out all day at bath houses & tea shops. just normal straight guy thoughts — nighttalker (@theenighttalker) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

It is often played as a joke ir whatever but your friend should literally just fuck men. He should date and marry people whose autonomy he understands and respects instead of complaining in the gc https://t.co/eYoT5Y184A pic.twitter.com/wB9ENL8GWs — IBUPROFEN DEALER (@kendotorg) February 6, 2025

It’s pretty wild that we live in a society where possibly the hottest dating tip for heterosexual males is just to actually like women.

Advertisement

and why the most “successful” men in dating just from their heart loveeeee women and being around women they don’t need anything they’re fascinated to be there — em (@emilyreadey) February 5, 2025

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.