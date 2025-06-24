Women are defending their boyfriends’ niche hobbies like their lives depend on it in aggressively wholesome TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend has women fiercely defending their soft-spoken boyfriends and their hobbies. In viral videos, creators aggressively encourage viewers to “leave a nice comment” as their shy partners show off their niche interests, from gardening and painting turtles to collecting figurines. These women act like stage moms or protective big sisters, hyping up their men with both love and intimidation. As an adult man presents a show and tell of sorts, women are seen in the background, goading and threatening viewers to perform active support for their men.

The wholesome “better say something nice” TikTok trend takes off

The trend was likely launched by @yearningyardies, who aggressively promotes her sweet boyfriend’s gardening habit. She literally gets in viewers’ faces, telling them they “better say something nice.” Some “my boyfriend wants to show you” videos from the account have over 40 million views.

Thanks to his supportive girlfriend, millions of viewers have been following this man’s gardening journey. In a post from June 12 with 44 million views and over 9 million comments, @yearningyardies told viewers, “My boyfriend wants to show you his plants and you BETTER say they’re cool.”

In response to @yearningyardies’s boyfriend showing “more of his plants,” @blqckbqre replied, “They are AMAZING! (please don’t hurt me).”

“Your thyme and rosemary grew so well, very cool!! Can’t wait to see the next episode!”

People are loving the trend on TikTok. People say it’s sweet and funny to see women supporting their men as if they’re stage moms or big sister protectors on the playground. Others are just scared.

The hype girlfriend trend is here, and it’s aggressively wholesome

@lady.bourdon’s post from June 14, 2025, has nearly 3 million views. She prepped viewers, “My boyfriend’s going to show you the turtle he painted,” before gently leading him to take the floor. After her man finished describing the painted turtle in painstaking detail, she popped back on camera with a stern warning: “Leave a nice comment.” 10 thousand people responded to the threat.

“Okay, whatever this new trend is of women aggressively supporting and defending their (us) men with ‘nerdy’ hobbies—I’m 100% down for it.”

“My boyfriend wants to show you his special collection”

@vivvianvu’s June 14 post about her boyfriend’s “special collection” has over 350 thousand views. “Leave a nice comment rn 😡😡😡😡,” she wrote.

“I watched it 3 times because I didn’t know when it was okay to leave 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️.”

“The special labubu’s are so cute, especially the Halloween one! He did a great job showing off his collection, he should be so proud. 😮🥹👋🏾👋🏾👏🏾.”

“Bruh, blink twice if u need help. Nvm, we all blinking.”

