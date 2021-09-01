watch Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings

How to watch ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

A new Marvel legend rises.

Published Sep 1, 2021

Summer is almost over, and a new Marvel movie is going to seal the season of blockbusters off with a kiss. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an action-packed superhero film worth the wait.

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi is a martial artist with an unorthodox upbringing. As a youth, he was raised to be an assassin for the evil Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi, instead, chose peace, and ran off to San Francisco to try and live a normal life. Unfortunately, destiny has different ideas. Now, Shang-Chi must stand up to his past, including his father, the leader of the shady organization he left behind.

Remember when Iron Man 3 turned The Mandarin, one of Marvel’s most beloved villains into a punchline? Well, this movie rectifies all that. Plus, some seriously amazing fight choreography that’s far more Crouching Tiger than the usual green screen fest we expect from Marvel films.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Where to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release in theaters on Friday, July 30. However, Disney Plus subscribers can pay a $29.99 premium to watch the movie at home. If this price is objectionable, you can wait a few months. Like past premier releases, it will be eventually be available for free on Disney Plus proper.

  • Premiers: Friday, September 3
  • Channel: Disney Plus
  • Genre: Action Adventure
  • Cast: Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy Bashir, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney Plus. The celebrated Disney streaming service is available alone, or through a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month. However, to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, you will have to pay an extra one-time fee of $29.99 to gain premier access to the film. Not only can you stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but just about every other piece of Marvel-based property, like Avengers: Endgame.

