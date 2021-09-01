How to watch ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Summer is almost over, and a new Marvel movie is going to seal the season of blockbusters off with a kiss. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an action-packed superhero film worth the wait.

Remember when Iron Man 3 turned The Mandarin, one of Marvel’s most beloved villains into a punchline? Well, this movie rectifies all that. Plus, some seriously amazing fight choreography that’s far more Crouching Tiger than the usual green screen fest we expect from Marvel films.

Where to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Premiers : Friday, September 3

September 3 Channel: Disney Plus

Genre: Action Adventure

Cast: Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy Bashir, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin

Daily Dot Disney Plus Guides

Disney Plus Genre Guides

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.