Our top stories today are about: How Netflix fumbled the live special of Love is Blind and the entire internet (including a congresswoman) melted down over it, a truly wild Amazon order mix-up, why “bombastic side eye” is taking over TikTok, and the shocking amount of dolls a DoorDasher was greeted with while making an order.

our IRL Reporter Tricia has a "Problematic on TikTok" column

Netflix fumbled a live special it had been promoting for weeks—and the internet melted down

Plagued by technical difficulties, the ‘Love is Blind‘ live reunion was a very public failure for Netflix. Even AOC was upset was upset about the fiasco.

Another case of a seller sending the wrong item has gone viral.

Side eye is a universal expression, one that conveys everything without words. But one popular sound does use words, and it’s become part of TikTok’s “language.” Here’s a look at how the “bombastic side eye” sound took over.

TikTok users were in utter shock after a DoorDash driver shared a video of them dropping off food to a customer who had dolls littered throughout their front lawn.

By Tricia Crimmins

Paralympic athletes are being ridiculed by the event’s official TikTok account

Paralympic athletes are being ridiculed by the event's official TikTok account

💳 One Panera customer is putting the bakery chain on blast after she said a restaurant employee pocketed her debit card.

👀 A woman shared her brilliant strategy for dealing with a homophobe over on Reddit’s Am I The Asshole? subreddit.

🚗 A woman says she got her car appraised by Carvana after crashing it, and the used car dealer gave her a whopping $4,000. Viewers are claiming she got more from Caravana than she would have gotten through insurance.

☕ A TikToker who claims to work at Starbucks said she will be “crying” once the company begins charging customers for no ice in their drinks.

📵 Ever wonder what it’s like to escape to a no-tech getaway in the middle of nature? Here’s what happened when one of our editors spent the night with Getaway.*

💼 This corporate worker is going viral for sharing how to not look lazy while working from home.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram issupercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

🍪 In a viral video viewed over 647,000 times, a TikToker voiced his confusion about the reasoning behind Oreo Thins Extra Stuf, sparking debate about Oreos and how much stuff is enough.

📷 A Canva user realized she could utilize the website’s recently-released, AI-generated “Magic Edit” feature rather than taking new professional headshots.

One woman is sleeping in a tent in her own home because she claims it’s infested with bugs and her landlord refuses to do anything about it.

In a viral video that has received 200,000 likes and been viewed more than 2.3 million times, TikTok user @sav_goldstein makes light of the icky situation from her zipped-up tent.

“Don’t bother me, I’m having enrichment time in my enclosure,” she mouths along to a music track called “enrichment time” by Kaylee.

Commenters took to the comments section to offer support and also give suggestions on what to do.

