Even AOC was upset about the ‘Love Is Blind’ Netflix fiasco

Last night, Netflix’s super popular dating show Love Is Blind tried out a new twist for the end of its fourth season: A live reunion show, where couples would reveal their current relationship status a year after their weddings aired.

Some people would even see each other for the first time since being spurned at the altar.

Unfortunately for Netflix, its second-ever attempt to put on a live show—after debuting live programming with a Chris Rock special—was an unmitigated disaster. An over-hour delay, numerous different wait screens, and an app that constantly rebooted and crashed.

While some were able to watch the special—which didn’t live up to the hype as one of the season’s top villains decided to Zoom in instead of appearing—most couldn’t get on.

The poor efforts from the streaming giant even caught the attention of Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) cracked wise at Netflix, referencing another disaster on the show, one that was rectified by the quick thinking of one of the contestants and a tailor.

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

The congressperson was referencing a moment in Friday’s finale where Brett, a groom on the show, needed his pants tightened at the last minute, calling on a tailor named Lucia to produce a quick stitch.

Netflix even retweeted her joke, which didn’t go over that well, given it was Netflix’s streaming that needed fixing.

It's the way @netflix retweeted this like they aren't to blame 🙃 https://t.co/QnvEBjwBSN pic.twitter.com/GsxOLqtSPb — Dr. Lawren is Openly Black (@pedsmd2b) April 17, 2023

Although it’s likely to be nothing more than an offhand joke, you do never know. Massive failures by big tech companies at critical junctures have jumpstarted congressional investigations, most notably when Ticketmaster crashed during sales for Taylor Swift’s Era tour.

Could Congress demand to know if love is truly blind? We shall see.