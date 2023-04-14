‘Customers are gonna bully tf out of me’: Starbucks barista mentally prepares for customer abuse that’s going to come with no ice charge

A TikToker who claims to work at Starbucks said she will be “crying” once the company begins charging customers for no ice in their drinks.

“Customers are gonna bully tf out of me,” TikToker Nicolle (@ellocin__) said in a viral TikTok posted Wednesday.

A popular Starbucks aficionado on TikTok, Rayah, recently went viral for her claim that Starbucks would begin charging for several popular customizations customers make to their Refresher drinks, like light ice, no ice, and no water. In the video, she claimed the change will take place starting May 9. The Daily Dot has not been able to verify this claim. We have reached out to Starbucks via email.

Nicolle’s video was viewed over 274,000 times, with many customers challenging the alleged charge. One user claimed they wouldn’t “pay $6 for two sips of a drink filled to the brim with ice.”

If true, the policy is the latest in a line of recent changes made to Starbucks’ menu, including the discontinuation of raspberry syrup and the increase in stars required for a free drink from 150 to 200.

“Starbucks has become so greedy it’s not even funny. Changing the free drinks to 200 stars already put me in a state of shock. But THIS?!?!” another user complained.

At the end of the day, commenters reminded customers the onus should fall on the company, not the baristas, as business decisions like these are out of their hands. One viewer shared how they deal with customers’ vitriol over store policies. “My favorite is, ‘I don’t make the policies. I just have to enforce them. Feel free to check the updated policy on the website,’” user Jisselle (@jxzzellezz) wrote.

“Stealing that,” Nicolle responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicolle via TikTok comment.