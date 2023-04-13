‘No wonder Carvana is about to go under’: Woman sells car to Carvana for $4K after car crash

A woman says she got her car appraised by Carvana after crashing it, and the used car dealer gave her a whopping $4,000. Viewers are claiming she got more from Caravana than she would have gotten through insurance.

TikToker Maria Saez (@saezlove222) lauds Carvana, saying the dealer promised her $4,000 for her car that has 110,000 miles on it. She says she got into a car crash about a month prior but that the car is still drivable.

“They’re about to come appraise it. Let’s see if they stick to their word,” she says while filming her car.

The next part of her clip shows the car being hauled away by a Caravana truck.

“They stuck to their original offer. Nice, Carvana,” Maria exclaims, adding in the caption she was left “so happy” with her Carvana experience.

Her video received over 386,400 views, with viewers in the comments section expressing their shock over the seemingly high number.

According to CNN, Carvana had an unusually rough 2022, selling fewer cars than the previous year. The top comment on the video remarks on this. “No wonder Carvana is about to go under,” the TikToker said.

Others complained about Carvana’s business model, claiming “yeah “they will buy it and sell it to another sucker for 8k.”

Carvana reportedly launched its vehicle delivery and pick-up service, as featured in Maria’s video, in 2021. On its website, Carvana shares how to sell a car to Carvana. The first step, according to Carvana, is to “share a few vehicle details and we’ll extend a real offer in 2 minutes.” The dealer promises “no haggling and no hassles.” It seems Maria was promised the $4,000 during this step.

The customer is then given the option to trade-in their vehicle or sell it. “After a quick, on-site review of the vehicle, we’ll either cut you a check, or hand over the keys to your new ride!” Carvana promises.

While there are a few limitations, most Carvana vehicles are returnable up to seven days after purchasing them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maria Saez (@saezlove222) via Instagram direct message and to Carvana via email.