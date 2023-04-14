‘Roach PTSD is so real’: Tenant says she sleeps in a tent because her landlord won’t fix the infestation

One woman is sleeping in a tent in her own home because she claims it’s infested with bugs and her landlord refuses to do anything about it.

In a viral video that has received 200,000 likes and been viewed more than 2.3 million times, TikTok user @sav_goldstein makes light of the icky situation from her zipped-up tent.

“Don’t bother me, I’m having enrichment time in my enclosure,” she mouths along to a music track called “enrichment time” by Kaylee.

Commenters took to the comments section to offer support and also give suggestions on what to do.

“I lived in a roach-infested home for like a year,” user Randa Shae commented. “It was so mentally draining. I hated when the sun set. Nighttime is the worst. I’m so sorry.”

“I would simply stop paying rent until it was fixed,” one commenter wrote.

“PUT CATNIP EVERYWHERE,” another suggested.

“This happened to me!” user A said. “I sent pictures of every single roach every single day to him via email. Then I was able to get out of my lease bc renters rights.”

In the pandemic era, tenants have been emboldened by social media to air out their grievances as renters. Landlords have become popular internet villains as a result: The one who tried to raise rent by $700 and failed, the one who left a note pinned to the door with a knife, the one who covered holes with painted-over sheets of paper, the one who filmed himself doubling someone’s rent.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sav_goldstein for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.