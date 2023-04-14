tenant in tent on bed with caption 'Me going into my 7th month of sleeping in a tent because my landlord won't fix the roach infestation' (l) roaches on window (c) tenant in tent on bed with caption 'Me going into my 7th month of sleeping in a tent because my landlord won't fix the roach infestation' (r)

IrinaK/Shutterstock @sav_goldstein/TikTok (Licensed) by Caterina Cox

‘Roach PTSD is so real’: Tenant says she sleeps in a tent because her landlord won’t fix the infestation

'I would simply stop paying rent until it was fixed.'

Tiffanie Drayton 

Tiffanie Drayton

Trending

Posted on Apr 14, 2023

One woman is sleeping in a tent in her own home because she claims it’s infested with bugs and her landlord refuses to do anything about it.

In a viral video that has received 200,000 likes and been viewed more than 2.3 million times, TikTok user @sav_goldstein makes light of the icky situation from her zipped-up tent.

“Don’t bother me, I’m having enrichment time in my enclosure,” she mouths along to a music track called “enrichment time” by Kaylee.

Commenters took to the comments section to offer support and also give suggestions on what to do.

@sav_goldstein

It’s my playpen :)

♬ enrichment time – kaylee

“I lived in a roach-infested home for like a year,” user Randa Shae commented. “It was so mentally draining. I hated when the sun set. Nighttime is the worst. I’m so sorry.”

“I would simply stop paying rent until it was fixed,” one commenter wrote.

“PUT CATNIP EVERYWHERE,” another suggested.

“This happened to me!” user A said. “I sent pictures of every single roach every single day to him via email. Then I was able to get out of my lease bc renters rights.”

In the pandemic era, tenants have been emboldened by social media to air out their grievances as renters. Landlords have become popular internet villains as a result: The one who tried to raise rent by $700 and failed, the one who left a note pinned to the door with a knife, the one who covered holes with painted-over sheets of paper, the one who filmed himself doubling someone’s rent.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sav_goldstein for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 14, 2023, 4:25 am CDT

Tiffanie Drayton

Tiffanie Drayton is a geek culture and lifestyle reporter whose work covers everything from gender and race to anime and Xbox. Her work has appeared in Complex, Salon, Marie Claire, Playboy, and elsewhere.

Tiffanie Drayton
 