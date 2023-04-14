‘That pizza would have become a frisbee’: DoorDasher delivering Little Caesars shows customer’s lawn full of dolls

TikTok users were in utter shock after a DoorDash driver shared a video of them dropping off food to a customer who had dolls littered throughout their front lawn.

In a roughly 30-second video, user @moneywill82 shows them dropping off a Little Caesars pizza to the customer—whose face is never shown. As of Friday morning, his video had amassed over 834,000 views.

“What in the DoorDash hell is this?” he wrote via text overlay.

The video—shot from @moneywill82’s point-of-view—shows him walking to the customer’s front door after stopping to admire the dolls strewn across the front lawn.

“Check that out,” he says as he filmed the video. “It’s pretty neat, huh?”

The Daily Dot reached out to @moneywill82 via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether @moneywill82 and the customer ever interacted and why the customer had dolls on their front porch. It was also unknown whether interactions like these were common occurrences for @moneywill82.

In the comments section, however, TikTokers were shocked that he went to the customer’s front door given their lawn decor.

“That pizza would have become a frisbee if I saw that doll garden,” read the top-liked comment.

“I would [have] left it right on the sidewalk,” said another user.

“Get somebody else to do it,” wrote another.

Others joked that the dolls were likely scaring the neighbors—or helping devalue neighboring homes.

“Someone is mad at their neighbors,” read one comment.

“That is the best security system I’ve seen,” another TikToker said.