‘She’s really funny for that’: Victoria Justice jokes about the ‘We ALL Sing’ meme

You remember the Nickelodeon show Victorious. Of course you do. Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice’s starring vehicle that ran for 4 seasons from 2010-14? Even if you didn’t watch it, you more than likely are familiar with the “we ALL sing” meme.

Still no? Well, it was birthed from this interview with the Victorious cast in which they were asked which of them sings the most on set. Ariana claims the title before a clearly chagrined Justice utters the comment that cemented her place in meme history. Take a look:

Justice’s interjection quickly found its way into the internet’s vernacular, with users adding “we ALL ____” into various scenarios. A refresher:

Martin Luther King: I have a dream

Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream pic.twitter.com/IRnC8ttXR5 — .🦜 (@aIexrea) April 26, 2017

ariana: i'm in a relationship with mac miller

victoria justice: i think we're ALL in a relationship with mac miller pic.twitter.com/olPbHQYtYW — will (@notearzgrande) April 24, 2017

You get it. You remember. Well, in a recent video with former Victorious co-star Daniella Monet, Justice joked about the meme herself:

Victoria Justice jokes about the “I think we all sing” meme in new video with Daniella Monet. pic.twitter.com/lwDNq2Uni1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2024

“If you used that, it would break the internet,” laughs Monet. Well, maybe not break quite yet, but certainly delight. “She’s really funny for that,” said one user on X. “At least she owned it,” said another.

“It’s cool she could just laugh about it now,” another X user said. Another X user pointed out that “they’re the best fake siblings,” which the two leaned into with their recent TikTok video where they did the “Twin: where have you been?” trend:

According to fans, this appears to be the first time Justice has actively referenced the “we all sing” meme.

this might be the first time victoria justice has reclaimed "i think we all sing" by making a joke with it in a video (it's always in tweets/ comments). she was relentlessly bullied to the point where she was uncomfortable talking about it in interviews. i'm so happy for her. https://t.co/kU01F4zp4n — danielle (@victoriousrulez) May 14, 2024

It’s great to see the subject of memes embrace their immortality. Let’s hope that “we ALL” take Justice’s example of humility through our lives.

