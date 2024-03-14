‘Nobody knows me like you do’: This slow jam has everyone posting about their twin flame—even Kevin Bacon

That One Sound is a weekly column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Valentine’s Day might be long gone, but love is in the air with this latest TikTok sound. And this retro-inspired R&B song urges us to celebrate our loved ones.

The sound

Over an eclectic, smooth R&B soundtrack, a female voice sings: “Twin, where have you been? Nobody knows me like you do/Nobody gon’ love me quite like you.”

The vast majority of videos under this sound are a celebration of twin flames in all their forms: Whether it be romantic, in the workplace, at the barbers, your cousin, friends you don’t see as often, and friends you see all the time.

It’s blown up so much that Kevin Bacon is even joining in, as he and his wife bust some enviable moves that take us right back to Bacon’s Footloose era.

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from Muni Long’s hit single, “Made For Me.” The R&B ballad was released on Sept. 25, 2023. At the time of writing, the sound has been used in 133,600 TikToks.

Interestingly, this isn’t Muni’s first brush with viral fame. The musician, who has previously written songs for Rhianna, Pitbull, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson among others, first went TikTok-viral in late 2021 with the song “Hrs and Hrs.”

The song was such a hit on the app, it helped Muni score a record deal, and she even won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance. With its virility giving it a surge in popularity, will we see the same with “Made For Me?” It seems super possible.

Sound off

With a relatively-short runtime (just over 3 minutes) and an irresistibly catchy hook, this song feels like it was tailor-made to go viral.

And let’s be honest here—the chances are, it probably was. This viral moment is no accident, but that doesn’t make it any less relatable.