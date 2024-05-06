‘I gave you the greatest meme of all time’: Dua Lipa embraces her meme status as host of ‘SNL’

If you’re a public figure these days, you walk the razor’s edge of becoming a meme in the blink of an eye. (Just ask the cast of SpongeBob.) One can either resist or embrace and let’s face it, resistance is futile. At least, that appears to be Dua Lipa’s approach.

The “New Rules” singer hosted this past weekend’s episode of SNL (featuring musical guest…also Dua Lipa) in support of her new Radical Optimism album. Right out of the gate, Dua acknowledged one aspect of her meme existence. “My name is Dua Lipa — or as some people call me, Dula Peep,” she opened.

The ‘Dula Peep’ meme

What’s Dula Peep refer to? That would be the mispronunciation of her name immortalized by the one, the only Wendy Williams in 2019:

The ‘go girl, give us nothing’ meme

However, the main meme event came when Dua mentioned the popular meme borne out of her perceived subpar dancing performance at the BRIT Awards in 2018.

We speak, of course, of the “go girl, give us nothing” meme.

The jokes about the choreography of One Kiss are finally over…

pic.twitter.com/LWtuCgHbrN — Dua Lipa Charts (@ChartsDuaLipa) November 3, 2019

Once said performance was posted on YouTube, fans highlighted her perceived lack of effort and enthusiasm, with commenter Tobias writing, “I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!”

The phrase has gone on to become shorthand for any time a performer doesn’t seem to be, let’s say, giving it their all, be it Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, or T-ARA. There’s something almost admirable about it—here are a few examples:

I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing! https://t.co/sw2OBqhJ6J — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) May 5, 2024

‘go girl give us nothing’ met gala edition pic.twitter.com/wf0CyDopO3 — elsa (@ladyvengence) May 6, 2024

Go girl give us nothing https://t.co/9FECfXSRCL — Keith Goulette 🪦 (@keithgdesigns) May 2, 2024

However, Dua was defiant about her meme status. “I didn’t give you nothing. I gave you the greatest meme of all time.” She continued, “tonight, I promise you I’m going to give you EVERYTHING!”

when she mentioned about the go girl give us nothing meme https://t.co/ILNvqWdUH1 pic.twitter.com/6k6BZYatAJ — okay. (cold coffee) (@catsatdawn) May 5, 2024

the way "go girl, give us nothing" will be the biggest plot on Dua Lipa's biopic. — dante not alighieri (@dantemc32) May 3, 2024

thank god everyday for the go girl give us nothing thing shes PERFORMS now pic.twitter.com/LSzoWAND8A — deetya 💛 (@bettysrocklqnd) May 5, 2024

See Dula Peep’s complete SNL monologue below:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.