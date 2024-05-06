‘I gave you the greatest meme of all time’: Dua Lipa embraces her meme status as host of ‘SNL’

If you’re a public figure these days, you walk the razor’s edge of becoming a meme in the blink of an eye. (Just ask the cast of SpongeBob.) One can either resist or embrace and let’s face it, resistance is futile. At least, that appears to be Dua Lipa’s approach.
The “New Rules” singer hosted this past weekend’s episode of SNL (featuring musical guest…also Dua Lipa) in support of her new Radical Optimism album. Right out of the gate, Dua acknowledged one aspect of her meme existence. “My name is Dua Lipa — or as some people call me, Dula Peep,” she opened.
The ‘Dula Peep’ meme
What’s Dula Peep refer to? That would be the mispronunciation of her name immortalized by the one, the only Wendy Williams in 2019:
The ‘go girl, give us nothing’ meme
However, the main meme event came when Dua mentioned the popular meme borne out of her perceived subpar dancing performance at the BRIT Awards in 2018.
We speak, of course, of the “go girl, give us nothing” meme.
Once said performance was posted on YouTube, fans highlighted her perceived lack of effort and enthusiasm, with commenter Tobias writing, “I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!”
The phrase has gone on to become shorthand for any time a performer doesn’t seem to be, let’s say, giving it their all, be it Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, or T-ARA. There’s something almost admirable about it—here are a few examples:
However, Dua was defiant about her meme status. “I didn’t give you nothing. I gave you the greatest meme of all time.” She continued, “tonight, I promise you I’m going to give you EVERYTHING!”
See Dula Peep’s complete SNL monologue below:
