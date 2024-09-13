‘Our nation is healing’: Flappy Bird announces its return, but with an NFT twist

“Ten years ago…in a universe far, far away…a legend was born.”

Fellow early 2010s mindless app game users, rejoice: an old friend is about to soar back into our lives.

I speak, of course, of the other bird app game, Flappy Bird, a game that received 90 million downloads almost instantly and, at one point, earned $50k a day.

Flappy Bird’s return

Indeed, it seemed like everyone was playing that frustrating-as-hell game in the early ‘10s. We all would commiserate about the inevitability of hitting green pipes, yet basked in our shared longing for ultimate flappiness. It was a rich time for all phone-havers.

However, on February 8, 2014, we all lost Flappy Bird. This was due to the game’s realtor, Dong Nguyen, becoming overwhelmed with the game’s popularity, with even paparazzi hanging out around his house.

Dong also felt the game was too addictive and felt bad for taking over users’ lives in that way. (Man, what is with these game guys and timesuck remorse?)

Yesterday, the Flappy Bird Foundation, who describe themselves as “a team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world,” announced that the game will be making a comeback in 2025, first on iOS and Android and later on other platforms.



The timing feels right, as the mobile games dominating our nation seem to be…Wordle? Solitaire? We need a uniter right now, and the Bird Who Flaps just may be it.

our nation is healing https://t.co/sP6AGQCkwT — Solid JJ (@SolidusJJ) September 12, 2024

The game’s return is a surprise, considering Dong had claimed previously that the game was officially forever deceased and that he had no interest in bringing it back.

Why is Flappy Bird coming back?

So, who is the Flappy Bird Foundation? Well, get ready for a big ol’ bummer. When you dig deeper, you realize the foundation specializes in the selling of everyone’s favorite Ts, NFTs.

Yes, unfortunately, the company behind the game’s return snagged the copyright after inactivity and is using it to sling crypto. Dong himself is not directly involved here. Just take a look at this telltale community note:

I AM BACK!!



Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am.



Thanks to my super Flappy Bird® fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated,… pic.twitter.com/b4UaFZQA2r — Flappy Bird (@flappy_bird) September 12, 2024

It’s an unfortunate twist, but underlines how Dong has stuck to his guns, since he didn’t fight the copyright expiration. The guy really didn’t want that bird back in his life.

I feel like its important to note that the response to Flappy Bird from a certain set of people was so vehemently negative that the guy abandoned it because he was getting death threats towards him and his family and never enforced his copyright because of that https://t.co/CroyHWIzsY — Chrono The Hare-Brained Historian (@xChrono576) September 13, 2024

Social media voices their concern over Flappy Bird’s return

And yeah, the Internet seems appropriately dismayed by the whole development.

they turned flappy bird into garbage multi-world crypto microtransaction slop 💔 https://t.co/v0F0Bgo0Xo — Someone (@some1s_account) September 13, 2024

Agree wish they used the old art for the game but atleast flappy bird is back https://t.co/Xdqnl3WbFQ — StickGuy (@StickGuy19) September 13, 2024

Regardless, if you’re cool with the NFT of it all, Flappy Bird should return to your phone in early 2025. Have fun, I guess?

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.