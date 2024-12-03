‘Girl I’m so sorry that is such a violation’: United Airlines customer opens her luggage. Then she realizes something private is missing

This United Airlines customer feels violated and scared after she says specific items from her luggage went missing.

From 2010 to 2014, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had more than 30,600 claims of missing valuables, equaling $2.5 million in lost belongings, HuffPost reported.

From the TSA launch in 2001 to 2016, about 500 employees have reportedly been caught and fired for stealing from passengers’ luggage, usually lifting items like jewelry and electronics.

Even if you file a claim, a study found that of resolved claims, about half are denied. And 12% are settled for less than the requested amount. And TSA is most likely to reject jewelry, cash, and camera equipment claims at a rate of 70%.

In 2016, the average payout was a bit more than $260.

If you want to guarantee that an item will make it with you on your travels, don’t put it in a checked bag.

Private items get stolen

“This is like the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me and also, like, really creepy,” Burke says in her video.

In a viral video nearing a quarter million views, United Airlines passenger Phoebe Burke explains she had a checked bag. But when she opened it, she says some things were missing.

Her underwear and bathing suits were gone. That led some to believe that the person who stole it might have a penchant for women’s underwear. (We don’t fetish-shame over here, but things like that should be done with consent. Otherwise, it’s a violation of the other person.)

Burke says that at first, she thought she’d completely forgotten to pack those items, and that’s why they were missing. But she says she played back a video she took of herself packing and saw that she did, in fact, pack those essentials.

Part of her luggage was also torn.

“Very scared. Called them, like no help really. So go United,” Burke says sarcastically.

What to do if an item gets stolen from my luggage?

You can file a claim directly with TSA. It can take up to six months for your claim to be resolved or longer if law enforcement is involved. TSA recommends including as much detail as possible in the claim, including “receipts, appraisals, and flight information to avoid delays.”

“TSA said it takes seriously its responsibility for processing claims but also points out that bags are in the possession of the airlines for much longer than they are with the federal screeners,” the L.A. Times reported.

If your claim is denied or unresolved by the six-month mark, then you can refile it with an appropriate U.S. District Court.

Here are a few other courses of action, according to TripIt:

If your luggage is completely lost or missing, you should contact the airline.

Check the airport’s lost and found for missing items.

File a claim directly with the airline.

If an expensive item was stolen, you should call law enforcement at the airport, and be sure to request a copy of the report.

Your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance might cover the theft, as do some credit cards.



How to prevent theft at the airport

While it can be inconvenient, you should consider storing all of your valuables in a carry-on bag since it’s always with you. If you do check a bag, get a luggage zip tie. That way, you can tell immediately if it’s been opened, HuffPost suggested.

“This is super scary and also ?? swimsuits and underwear are expensive!!” a top comment read.

“Girl I’m so sorry that is such a violation,” a person empathized.

“No that’s so scary bc most luggage tags have your name and address too,” a commenter pointed out.

“I used to be a flight attendant, it’s more common than you’d think Always put your underwear/swimsuits/ anything personal deep in your bag. Put tshirts and other stuff at the top,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Burke for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to United Airlines via email.

