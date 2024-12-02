Kash Patel once claimed he got to see who really killed JFK

Trump’s pick for FBI Director Kash Patel once insinuated that he knows who really killed JFK.

In a video from December 2023, Patel claimed he has “seen it all” referring to the files disclosing the truth of former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

After host Glenn Beck dismissed the claim that the CIA was involved in the JFK assassination, Patel retorted, saying “You’re talking to a guy who has read the entire JFK file … I’ve seen all of that, and I’ve seen the seven pages of the 9/11 report. I’ve seen it all.”

In other videos though, Patel hasn’t referenced his supposed viewing of the JFK files, just that he wants them declassified, part of his push against the “deep state.”

In a May podcast with Tim Pool, Patel said he’d read the classified parts of the 9/11 report but didn’t mention seeing the JFK files.

“We need a 24/7 declassification office. Not just JFK, not just 9/11,” he said.

Kash Patel says he wants a non stop 24/7 declass of 9/11, JFK files, and other secrets kept unjustly from the American people in Trump’s future Presidency. This is what the people want. They are starving for truth. We the People want to know the truth!

In another podcast, he also didn’t mention seeing the files, saying, “I want JFK, I want the 9/11 files” but not mentioning if he’d seen either.

It’s unclear what the “seven pages” of the 9/11 report are. In 2016, Congress declassified 28 pages around the 9/11 report that long fostered speculation. Some parts within those pages remain redacted.

Often referred to under the name DECLASS, conservatives believe that the second Trump administration will declassify files reams of files related to popular conspiracies including the JFK assassination, Jeffrey Epstein, and UFOs.

Various conspiracy theories surrounding JFK’s assassination have long percolated. The most popular theory suggests that the CIA assassinated JFK for various reasons, including JFK being too weak in tackling communism, or his firing of CIA Director Allen Dulles.

Patel, in his interview with Beck, did not reveal what theories may have been borne out.

But his base is ready.

Responding to pushback about Trump not declassifying these files when he was previously president, an X user wrote, “The answer is the public isn’t prepared for it and they had to shown, not be told. Otherwise, we all be in a hospital and physiology damaged. Trump and his people don’t want that to happen.”

Elon Musk, a close Trump ally and newly named DOGE Government Efficiency Chief, also endorsed efforts to declassify files related to sex trafficking.

Patel does not have the authority himself to declassify files, but Trump can. And Patel and Trump seem in lockstep on a number of matters surrounding declassification. Patel served as a contact for Trump and the National Archives during the case against Trump for hoarding classified documents.

But Patel isn’t the only potential cabinet official who might want some JFK answers.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated for Health and Human Services secretary, also alluded to unnecessary secrecy surrounding his uncle’s death.

