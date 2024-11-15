‘Did you tip? If not, it was on purpose’: Walmart customer receives her grocery delivery. Then she opens one of the bags

A Walmart customer got a questionable surprise with her delivery, and now she wants answers. In a viral video with over 188,000 views and thousands of comments, TikTok user Cindy Landscaping (@cindylandscape) shared her discovery.

“Walmart what he heck is this?!?!” text overlaid on the clip asked.

The possible answers to the question left viewers stunned.

Walmart delivery gone wrong

In the clip, the woman explained that she received a tied-up plastic bag along with her Walmart order.

Its contents certainly looked off-putting.

“It looks like an empty package of chocolate and a bottle of piss,” the woman stated.

The woman zoomed into the bag, which contained what appeared to be a plastic water bottle full of a yellow, bubbly liquid.

It also had an empty pack of Ferrero Rocher Dark Hazelnut & Almond chocolate in it.

“I don’t know if this is a joke,” the woman said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Customers air out delivery concerns

Many have used social media to voice concerns with their deliveries.

One customer was left confused after ordering from Tender Shack but receiving their order in an Outback Steakhouse bag. Another put DoorDash’s alleged new policies about checking customers’ orders before leaving stores on blast.

Nevertheless, Cindy’s delivery problem stands out.

Viewers respond

In the clip’s comments section, many assumed the driver mistakenly gave the woman their trash.

“Omg!! Probably the drivers personal bag and they accidentally gave it to you. That’s why you don’t get delivery food or groceries. You don’t know their hygiene habits. Ewwww!!!” user moonpie_shih_tzus wrote.

“Nasty driver grabbed their trash with your stuff,” user Jaime AKA Conners Mom said.

Some guessed what was in the bottle.

“Piss. Disgusting,” user Kimmy said.

“Driver decided it was time to take the trash out of his car. When I worked for UPS, drivers would piss in bottles and leave them for the car washers to clean up. Men are such [pig emoji],” user GraceAston added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and Cindy Landscaping by TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

