Memes

The funniest Spotify Wrapped memes, 2024 edition

Most played this year: You lol

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Two panel image with a screenshot of an Spotify Wrapped story with text reading 'You spent 200,000 minutes this year overthinking. Congrats!' The right panel shows a phone with the Spotify app on screen, a sticker of the Spotify logo, and a pair of earbuds.
@lyricsyoumigh/X (Licensed)

It’s the time of year that everyone is waiting for: Spotify Wrapped. The feature has become a quintessential part of the holiday season since it launched in 2015, transforming Spotify‘s Year in Music graphics and text with humorous and often self-effacing parodies. This year, folks have also posted memes about their impatience while waiting for their Spotify Wrapped to appear.

History of Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped first launched in 2015 as “Year in Music” and was renamed Spotify Wrapped the following year. According to Forbes, “Over the years, Spotify Wrapped has expanded to include fun facts about users’ data, such as the astrological signs of their favorite artists and the color of their music aura.”

In recent years, Spotify Wrapped typically released somewhere between Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, but as of Dec. 3, folks who use the music app are still waiting impatiently for their 2024 music statistics to come out.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Spotify posted on social media that Spotify Wrapped was coming soon and teased their logo in the style of multiple musicians’ CD covers. In the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), they wrote, “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon.”

It’s important to make sure that your Spotify app is up-to-date, and they write on their webpage, “To make sure you get your Wrapped, all you need is an account and a few hours with the songs and podcasts you love.”

Not everyone is patiently waiting, however, and memes abound on X and other social media platforms by music lovers sharing their impatience.

Here are 24 of the funniest Spotify Wrapped memes in 2024

1.

Tweet that reads, 'Waiting for Spotify wrapped' with an image of a man with a chain around his leg looking back at the Spotify logo holding him in place.
@tomascringe/X

2.

Tweet that reads, 'imagine hating me, a girl who is simply in her room trying to change the trajectory of her spotify wrapped before it’s too late'
@tomascringe/X

3.

Spotify Wrapped meme
@beastbalak/X

4.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You had sex 0 times this year. You absolute f*cking loser...'
@beastbalak/X

5.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You spent 80,467 minutes this year thinking About The 2024 Election.'
@bobacalifornian/X

6.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You threw 39,130 lithium batteries into the ocean this year. You're in the top 0.001%'
@bobacalifornian/X

7.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You spent 200,000 minutes this year overthinking everything. Congrats!'
@lyricsyoumigh/X

8.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'Is spotify wrapped just a myth?' with a person staring out at a darkened sky.
@lyricsyoumigh/X

9.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You don't have to check Spotify, you're the most played this year.'
@mariicooks/X

10.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You spent 525, 600 minutes this year letting the delusions win.'
@mariicooks/X

11.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'One lucky artist was your #1. You spent 39 hours befriending pigeons.'
@endofanerajc/X

12.

13.

Spotify Wrapped meme
@sp_doom/X

14.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'C'mon, do something.' with a stick figure poking the Spotify logo with a stick.
@sp_doom/X

15.

16.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You spent the entire year listening to the same 3 f*cking artists are you expecting something new here.'
@fIickerush/X

17.

Spotify Wrapped meme
@fIickerush/X

18.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'Your top genres: 1. Overthinking 2. Anxiety 3. Bipolar.'
@rehnvma/X

19.

@rehnvma/X

20.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'Most played this year: You lol.'
@lyricsyoumigh/X

21.

Spotify Wrapped meme that reads, 'You spent 80,467 minutes this year thinking he liked you back.'
@lyricsyoumigh/X

22.

23.

Tweet that reads, 'this is how waiting for #SpotifyWrapped feels like' with a photo of a skeleton at a computer desk.
@selpinkweme/X

24.

Tweet that reads, 'mi spotify wrapped:' with a photo of four very different people on a sound stage.
@selpinkweme/X

