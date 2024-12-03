The funniest Spotify Wrapped memes, 2024 edition

It’s the time of year that everyone is waiting for: Spotify Wrapped. The feature has become a quintessential part of the holiday season since it launched in 2015, transforming Spotify‘s Year in Music graphics and text with humorous and often self-effacing parodies. This year, folks have also posted memes about their impatience while waiting for their Spotify Wrapped to appear.

History of Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped first launched in 2015 as “Year in Music” and was renamed Spotify Wrapped the following year. According to Forbes, “Over the years, Spotify Wrapped has expanded to include fun facts about users’ data, such as the astrological signs of their favorite artists and the color of their music aura.”

In recent years, Spotify Wrapped typically released somewhere between Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, but as of Dec. 3, folks who use the music app are still waiting impatiently for their 2024 music statistics to come out.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Spotify posted on social media that Spotify Wrapped was coming soon and teased their logo in the style of multiple musicians’ CD covers. In the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), they wrote, “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon.”

This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Po2764Ppyv — Spotify (@Spotify) November 27, 2024

It’s important to make sure that your Spotify app is up-to-date, and they write on their webpage, “To make sure you get your Wrapped, all you need is an account and a few hours with the songs and podcasts you love.”

Not everyone is patiently waiting, however, and memes abound on X and other social media platforms by music lovers sharing their impatience.

Here are 24 of the funniest Spotify Wrapped memes in 2024

me pretending i don’t care about the #SpotifyWrapped so it will come faster pic.twitter.com/HwaswZXzP1 — 是 (@gliuso97) November 27, 2024

List of things I can do before I get my #SpotifyWrapped



– get my degree

– get married

– have babies

– retirement

– 💀 pic.twitter.com/V19wqQRbCh — for tannie⁷ (ia) (@_agustd_77) December 2, 2024 @rehnvma/X

Me checking for my #Spotifywrapped every ten mins pic.twitter.com/7LdRg1LmDx — Ashlee (@RandomlyAshlee) November 28, 2024

