‘It’s Daisy’: Woman says she’s found the ‘secret’ to Chipotle sour cream. Does it work?

A Chipotle sour cream aficionado says she’s found the secret to making the “elite” sour cream at home.

In a TikTok with over 19,000 views, content creator Bri (@bricileaa) breaks down her technique for Chipotle-quality sour cream.

“After doing some deep, extensive research today, I discovered that the two main secrets for Chipotle sour cream and the consistency of it is using Daisy sour cream and a whisk. That’s all you need for this,” Bri reveals, holding up a whisk and a container of Daisy sour cream.

She starts vigorously whisking the Daisy sour cream. “All you’re gonna do is get your Daisy sour cream, and you’re gonna whisk away. Don’t add any water, don’t add anything, just whisk and the sour cream,” she instructs.

After five to 10 minutes of whisking, Bri shows off her winning results. “This is the consistency you will get,” she says, using the whisk to show the thinner, slightly runny texture of the sour cream.

“Only people who love sour cream and Chipotle sour cream specifically will understand how amazing and important this hack is, so you have to try it.”

“Now I have chipotle sour cream sitting in my fridge at all times, and all thanks to Daisy sour cream,” Bri concludes as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers react to Bri’s technique.

“GIRL THANK YOU I LOVE CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM,” one viewer wrote.

“It comes frozen in a 15lb bag and we thaw it in the walk room and then squeeze it into pans, honestly letting the sour cream warm up a bit, it’ll save you the whisking,” another person shared.

“They mix that [expletive] with water,” a third viewer accused.

People have inquired about Chipotle’s signature smooth sour cream before. The wealth of recipes for Chipotle–style sour cream available online makes it clear that Chipotle’s customers want to know how the food chain does it.

How does Chipotle get its sour cream so smooth?

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the topic, current and former Chipotle workers weigh in on their sour cream tactics. Long story short, workers “disrespect the bag.”

“Cashier here…when I prep the sour cream, I beat the living sh** out of it before pouring the bags into the little pans,” one employee shared.

“It’s no secret, we ‘knead’ the sour cream and it makes that smooth texture,” another noted.

“I usually pick the bag up and slam it down on the prep counter and then punch rapidly for about 90 seconds,” a third worker chimed in.

When it comes to making a quick substitute at home, one person offered another recipe.

“What I do at home is add a hint of lime juice and mix it around really well. You will have sour cream as good as theirs, if not better, depending on the brand of sour cream you use,” they offered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bri via TikTok direct message and Chipotle via email for more information.

