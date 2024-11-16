‘It’s $1,000’: Is the viral HomeGoods giant Scrub Daddy actually a sponge?

Sponge enthusiasts are already well aware of the Scrub Daddy, which has been a household name for over a decade. Now, a giant version of the Scrub Daddy is sweeping HomeGoods locations across the country.

Featured Video

“I’m at the HomeGoods in Marlton and I just saw this,” TikTok user Sandy Kim (@sandykimchi) says, pushing her cart toward the viral humongous Scrub Daddy in the middle of the store. She zooms in on the price tag, which is a whopping $999.999.

This shocks the content creator, captioning the video, “This giant #scrubdaddy can be yours for only $1,000.”

Viewers cracked jokes about it

“It’s the Scrub Father,” one viewer jested.

Advertisement

“This is for Thanksgiving dishes,” another quipped.

“Can you begin to imagine the back scratches this would deliver? Heaven,” a third jested.

Furthermore, this reminded others of the game show “Supermarket Sweep” where contestants answer questions and race through the grocery store on a timed spending spree.

“That’s a bonus item from ‘Supermarket Sweep’,” one user commented.

Advertisement

“Not gonna lie, seeing the giant Scrub Daddy gave me flashbacks of ‘Supermarket Sweep’ lol,” a second remarked.

Is the colossal Scrub Daddy an actual sponge?

Despite not being affiliated with the company, trend connoisseur John (@trendyjohnsunscreen) answers questions about the large viral Scrub Daddy. “It’s a huge, it’s $1,000. I do not work for them but I will try to answer some of your questions,” he begins the video.

First, he estimates the size of it by comparing it to its largest size. “I would say it’s probably three across feet. I was able to find a Scrub Daddy XL so you can see how relative the size is.”

Advertisement

Although there isn’t an explanation of why this was created, the content creator assumes, “It was some kind of PR or marketing piece. I don’t know. Or that it’s some kind of Andy Warhol art to put in your house.”

But can it be used to wash your dishes? “Yes, it is. It is scratchy and quite firm,” he says, rubbing his hands on the abrasives. Whether you want to use it to clean large messes as a decoration or to scratch your back, you can try to snag it at your local HomeGoods store.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kim via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Scrub Daddy via contact form. The video has over 584,000 views.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.