DDoSecrets launches searchable library to sort through millions of hacked and leaked files

DDoSecrets, the non-profit organization that hosts hacked and leaked data in the public interest, is celebrating its sixth anniversary today by allowing anyone to search through millions of its files.

The new interface, part of a project known as the Library of Leaks, has already been loaded with more than 10 million files and is expected to expand continuously. DDoSecrets has described the project, which was officially launched at LibraryOfLeaks.org on Tuesday, as “the world’s largest public collection of previously secret information.”

“On DDoSecrets’ sixth anniversary, we are launching a new public search: the Library of Leaks,” the organization said in a statement. “The tool already contains millions of documents from dozens of leaks. More data is added every day. The public library is made possible by the eﬀorts of Flokinet, Investigative Data, and donors like you.”

Searchable data includes files from the Israeli Ministry of Justice, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C., and the F.B.I.

The Library of Leaks is also hosting files from WikiLeaks—which has struggled to maintain its website in recent years—including emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

DDoSecrets announced two new data sets in conjunction with the anniversary and library launch. One, from the Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy, consists of tens of thousands of documents, presentations, and other internal materials obtained by hackers in 2022.

DDoSecrets is also publishing approximately 75 videos from far-right podcaster Andrew Tate’s “The War Room,” his secretive, all-male society that offers to “free the modern man from socially induced incarceration” which members can join for $8,000 a year.

As first reported by the Daily Dot last month, Andrew Tate has been the target of a widespread hacking campaign that’s resulted in the leak of data from several of his online properties, including his so-called university known as “The Real World.”

While DDoSecrets will still be the primary place to download raw data, the Library of Leaks will make parsing through much of it significantly easier. In a statement on the launch, DDoSecrets said that the “Library of Leaks search engine puts the most significant leaks of the last 20 years all together in one place.”

“The documents in this tool were once secret, and are now in the public domain,” DDoSecrets said. “A public search engine for leaks empowers research into governments and corporations that shape our lives. Together we can fight disinformation and feed our collective memory.”

The launch comes over four years after a server owned by DDoSecrets was seized by German authorities following a request from the FBI. The 2020 seizure happened just weeks after DDoSecrets published the “BlueLeaks,” a 269 GB cache of sensitive law enforcement data. DDoSecrets was banned on Twitter following the leak, and the site, now known as X, still blocks links to DDoSecrets.com.

“The Library of Leaks is a work in progress,” the organization added. “We are always looking for new data.”

